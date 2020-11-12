Business Productivity Software Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Business Productivity Software Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Business Productivity Software market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245371

Scope of the Report:

Business productivity software help to maximize the business productivity by optimizing time and cost spent on the task or business process. This can be achieved by enhancing employee productivity. Business productivity software helps the employees to optimize their workflow through the use of various employee-friendly, reliable, compatible tools for analysis and generating reports with advanced management features,

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245371

Key Market Trends:

Cloud-Based Business Productivity Software to have the Highest Adoption Rate

– Across all industries, business leaders are seeking out every opportunity to enhance productivity and coordinate teams to maintain a strong competitive position and continue to expand. Making strategic use of a cloud-based productivity suite may be one way to gain an edge.

– The software aid to improve connectivity and integration, by making files, documents and excels sheets online with a greater ability to share data online and real-time. These files can be downloaded and used from anywhere around the world for offline access.

– Cloud-Based Productivity Software helps the organizations to boost productivity, connectivity, mobility, secure and reliable storage of data and files, and easy and immediate access. These are some of the major factors stimulating increased adoption. Also, in this data-driven business world, organizations have plenty of information at its disposal. Cloud-based software aids organizations to systematically maintain these data so that they are easily accessible for use.

– For instance, some of the most popular software amongst the organizations are Microsoft Office 365, Google apps for business, Zoho, Adobe online services, Calendar, HyperOffice, etc.

North America is Expected to Hold a Majority Share

– North America is estimated to dominate the business productivity software market. The growth in this market is majorly driven by the early adoption of the technological advancements in the region. North America is the most mature market in terms of cloud computing services adoption, or AI and IoT adoption due to several factors, such as the presence of many enterprises with advanced IT infrastructure, and availability of technical expertise.

– For instance, According to a 2018 survey by Right Scale, 80% of enterprises are both running apps on or experimenting with Amazon Web Services (AWS) as their preferred cloud platform. 67% of enterprises are running apps on (45%) and experimenting on (22%) the Microsoft Azure platform. 18% of enterprises are using Google’s Cloud Platform for applications today, with 23% evaluating the platform for future use.

– Moreover, the major productivity software vendors like Amazon Web Services Inc. (US), Microsoft (Office 365), Google, etc. are based in this region and hence there is strong competition in this region. Also, North America’s strong financial position enables it to invest heavily in advanced solutions and technologies. These advantages have provided organizations in the region a competitive edge in the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245371

Business Productivity Software Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increase in Smartphone Penetration and Increased Adoption of BYOD

4.2.2 Growing Demand for Cloud Computing, Business Intelligence, and AI

4.2.3 Growing Need for Data Management

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Installation and Training Costs

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Deployment

5.1.1 On-Premise

5.1.2 On-Cloud

5.2 By Size of the Enterprise

5.2.1 Small and Medium Enterprises

5.2.2 Large Enterprises

5.3 By End-user Industry

5.3.1 BFSI

5.3.2 Telecommunication

5.3.3 Manufacturing

5.3.4 Media & Entertainment

5.3.5 Transportation

5.3.6 Retail

5.3.7 Other End-user Industry

5.4 By Solutions

5.4.1 Content Management & Collaboration

5.4.2 Asset Creation

5.4.3 AI & Predictive Analytics

5.4.4 Structured Work Management

5.4.5 Other Solutions

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.2 Google LLC

6.1.3 Oracle Corporation

6.1.4 Symantec Corporation

6.1.5 SAP SE

6.1.6 Salesforce.com, Inc.

6.1.7 VMware, Inc.

6.1.8 IBM Corporation

6.1.9 Amazon.com, Inc.

6.1.10 AppScale Systems, Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Cylindrical Lithium Batteries in Electronics Market Size Analysis by Business Revenue Estimation 2020 | Industry Share, Product Overview, Growth Opportunities by Top Manufacturers Forecast to 2026

Financial Services Consulting Market Size 2020 Global Growth, Share by Regions, Demand Status, Latest Trends, Insights and Forecast 2026

Automated Material Handling And Storage Systems Market 2020: COVID-19 Impact on Industry Size and Share, Business Challenges, Future Growth and Revenue Expectations Forecast to 2025 | Report by Industry Research.co

Vacuum Circuit Breaker Market 2020 to 2025 Business Growth by Global Opportunities, Forthcoming Demand Status, Industry Size and Business Share COVID-19 Impact | Industry Research.co

Vc-phosphate Market by Growth Size Analysis 2020 | Future Trends by Regions, Prominent Players, Global Developments Status, Industry Segments with Business Share Forecast to 2026

Potassium Dimethyi Dithiocarbamate Market Size and Global Trends 2020 | Growth Factors, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis, Forthcoming Developments, and Business Share Forecast to 2026

Our Other Reports:

Non-Thermal Pasteurization Equipment Market Size Scope and Insights by Top Key Players 2020 | Segmentation by Types and Applications, Business Share and Growth Forecast to 2026

Photochromatic Sunglass Market Share 2020 – Global Manufacturers with Regional Analysis, Manufacturing Size, Growth Insights, Key Opportunities till 2024 – Industry Research.co

Monocular Optical Microscope Market Size 2020: Global Business Prospects by Top Companies, Growth Revenue, Development Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share, and Future Demand Forecast to 2026

Warehouse Fumigants Market 2020 – by Global Growth Prospects, Future Trends, Development Status, Opportunities, Leading Players with Regions Forecast to 2024

Industrial Wireless Automation Market 2020 by Latest Growing Factors, Global Industry Size Estimation by Share, Recent Trends, Revenue, Price, Gross Profit, and Top Key Players Forecast to 2024

Composite Film Market Size and Global Trends 2020 | Growth Factors, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis, Forthcoming Developments, and Business Share Forecast to 2026