Cable Glands Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Cable Glands Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Cable Glands market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Cable glands can broadly be defined as mechanical fittings that form a part of electrical installation systems, which enable high levels of barrier protection and insulation. These systems are used in conjunction with power cables, wires, and probes. The primary purpose of these systems is to seal cables and maintain the ingress protection of enclosures.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Aerospace Sector to Hold a Significant Market Share

– Cable glands find its application among aircraft and space vehicle, including military application, as they are used across the electrical equipment in aircraft for defense services. Cable glands withstand fire propagation, explosion, and protect against the entry of water, oil, or any other kind of liquids into the panel compartment. In aerospace equipment, these are majorly used for ground support applications, as well as communication systems, to seal the valves, thus providing an added advantage over electrical sensing devices.

– For instance, the Ventilation Cable Gland DAK 284, by STEGO Elektrotechnik GmbH, is used to lead cables and wires into cabinets and enclosures, and it allows for pressure compensation within the enclosure, thereby minimizing a separate work step to install pressure compensation devices.

– Factors such as minimization of maintenance costs, increasing need for better utilization of resources and materials, protection from dust and moisture present in space vehicles, enhancing the performance as well as safety systems are majorly driving the growth in adoption of cable glands in this sector.

– Further, cable glands provide better sealing protection for those that are configured to operate with any specific size and range of cable parameters. For instance, Eaton’s aerospace business recorded revenue growth of 1%, with the help of its new technological development across the fuel pump for the GE9X engine, designed to meet the growing fuel efficiency needs of the new Boeing 777X platform.

North America to Dominate the Market

– North America is expected to hold a prominent share in the cable glands market. The United States remains to be the largest markets for cable glands, and it is expected to continue its dominance.

– In 2017, according to the US Energy Information Administration, the amount of energy produced in the United States was 87.5 quadrillion Btu, equal to about 89.6% of the US energy consumption. According to the International Energy Agency, in 2016, the US energy sector has experienced a total investment of USD 276 million (the second-largest in the world).

– With the rising environmental concerns among the population, many individuals are investing in eco-friendly resource consumption. The adoption of solar power has seen a high growth rate over the last few years. The US government has also set financial incentives to make solar more accessible. As solar applications demand cables with maximum reliability to prevent costly downtime and disruption to the energy grid, the demand for cable glands is expected to rise over the forecast period.

– The US construction industry is one among the largest, across the world. The construction industry in Canada is also expected to improve over the forecast period, thus arising the demand for cabling infrastructure in the region. This, in turn, is expected to add to the growth of the cable glands market.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Cable Glands Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Research Phases

2.2 Analysis Methodology

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 INTRODUCTION to Market Dynamics

5.2 Market Drivers

5.2.1 Upgrading And Renewal Of Existing Networks In Developed Economies

5.2.2 Surge In Construction Industry Globally

5.3 Market Restraints

5.3.1 Fragmentation In The Regional Markets

5.3.2 Volatility In Raw Material Prices

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Type

6.1.1 Non-Hazardous Area Cable Glands

6.1.2 Hazardous Area Cable Glands

6.2 By Cable Type

6.2.1 Armored Cable Glands

6.2.2 Unarmored Cables

6.3 By Materials Used

6.3.1 Brass

6.3.2 Aluminium

6.3.3 Plastic

6.3.4 Stainless Steel

6.3.5 Other Material Types

6.4 By End-user Industry

6.4.1 Aerospace

6.4.2 Construction

6.4.3 Manufacturing And Processing

6.4.4 Oil and Gas

6.4.5 Power and Utilities

6.4.6 Other End-user Industries (Marine, Mining, Chemicals)

6.5 Geography

6.5.1 North America

6.5.2 Europe

6.5.3 Asia Pacific

6.5.4 Latin America

6.5.5 Middle East and Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Amphenol Corporation

7.1.2 Bartec Group

7.1.3 Cmp Products

7.1.4 Eaton Group – (Cooper Crouse-Hinds Electric Company)

7.1.5 ABB Ltd. (Thomas & Betts Corporation)

7.1.6 Cortem SpA

7.1.7 Emerson Industrial Automation

7.1.8 Elsewedy Electric

7.1.9 Hubbell Incorporated

7.1.10 Jacob Gmbh

7.1.11 R.Stahl Ag

7.1.12 Sealcon LLC

7.1.13 Warom Technology Incorporated

7.1.14 TE Connectivity

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

