Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024
The “Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
The scope of the market includes Cakes, pastries and Sweet Pies by Product type. By distribution channel, the market is categorized as supermarkets/ hypermarkets, Specialist Retailers, Convenience stores, and others.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Convenience Factor for Ready-To-Eat Products
The definition of convenience is evolving with dynamic demands from consumers. Cake mixes were one of the bakery products that gave birth to the concept of “convenience”. As evident from the graph, the ingredient level modification is driving the growth of the health category of bakery products in the developed market. The convenience that Cake products offer is increasingly turning multi-faceted, which is expected to continue to evolve in the foreseeable future. The bakery products are also witnessing additional attributes, such as being healthy, ethical, and comforting. In the United States and Western Europe, the bakery product market is a mature and fragmented one. Product innovation is, therefore, a key differentiator. Manufacturers are adapting their products to meet health-orientated consumer trends and developing higher-margin convenience formats.
Asia Pacific Accounts for Maximum Revenue Share
The consumption of cake in the developed regions is based on certain factors, like competition among brands, convenience, and health attribute. There is a growing demand in the decorated cake segment. This consumer shift is due to the rise in disposable income and preference for innovative products. In Europe, especially in United Kingdom cakes, pastries, and sweet goods dominated the market with the rise in number new-product launches in the past few years. Asia-Pacific is becoming a key market, as rising disposable income, urbanization, and the demand for western-style diets are supporting the growth in sales of baked goods and cakes in particular. China is set to become the second largest baked goods market globally by 2022, with cakes being one of the most popular segment. These markets are attractive to major corporates, which see the potential for significant sales growth.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 Cakes
5.1.2 Pastries and Sweet Pies
5.2 By Distribution Channel
5.2.1 Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets
5.2.2 Specialist Retailers
5.2.3 Convenience Stores
5.2.4 Other Distribution Channels
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Russia
5.3.2.6 Spain
5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 India
5.3.3.2 China
5.3.3.3 Australia
5.3.3.4 Japan
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 UAE
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Market Share Analysis
6.2 Most Active Companies
6.3 Most Adopted Strategies
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 American Baking Company
6.4.2 Britannia
6.4.3 Euro Cakes
6.4.4 General Mills
6.4.5 Flower Foods
6.4.6 George Weston
6.4.7 Grupo Bimbo
6.4.8 McKee Foods
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
