Calcium Carbide Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Calcium Carbide Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Calcium Carbide market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Calcium Carbide market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Raw material for various chemicals derivatives

– The property of calcium carbide is related to its purity. Its industrial product is mostly the mixture of calcium carbide and calcium oxide, and also contains trace amounts of sulfur, phosphorus, nitrogen and other impurities. With the increasing content of impurities, its colour exhibits grey, brown to black. The melting point and electrical conductivity both decrease with the decrease of purity.

– At room temperature, calcium carbide does not react with air, but it can have an oxidation reaction at above 350 °C and react with nitrogen at 600~700°C to generate calcium cyanamide.

– Calcium carbide, when coming across with water or steam, produces acetylene and release a large amount of heat. The production of acetylene and calcium cyanamide is the primary use of calcium carbide.

– Acetylene is used to produce many essential chemicals and is also used as a metalworking gas for cutting, welding, galvanising, etc. whereas calcium cyanamide is used as industrial chemical and agricultural fertiliser.

– Thus calcium carbide is a starting material for the production of many other chemicals and a vital source for many end-user industries. Due to the above mentioned factors, the market for calcium carbide is likely to grow over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific represents the largest regional market for global calcium carbide market in 2018. There is demand for calcium carbide in the market as a consequence of the growing demand for acetylene and an increase in demand for chemical production and metalworking industries.

– In the Asia-pacific, China is the dominant country in the consumption of calcium carbide and accounts for around 90% of the total supply and consumption.

– With the growing industries in China, the demand for the calcium carbide market is estimated to increase during the forecast period in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Calcium Carbide Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rise in demand for chemical production

4.1.2 Increase in demand for metal working industry

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Storage challenges

4.2.2 Research and Development for Renewable sources

4.2.3 Others

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Acetylene Gas

5.1.2 Calcium Cyanamide

5.1.3 Reducing & Dehydrating Agent

5.1.4 Steel Making

5.1.5 Others

5.2 End-user

5.2.1 Chemicals

5.2.2 Steel

5.2.3 Plastics

5.2.4 Food & Beverages

5.2.5 Cosmetics

5.2.6 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 AlzChem Group AG

6.4.2 American Elements

6.4.3 CARBIDE INDUSTRIES LLC

6.4.4 DCM Shriram Ltd

6.4.5 DENKA

6.4.6 Erdos Xinhua Silicon Metal Industry Co., Ltd.

6.4.7 Hudson Chemical Corp

6.4.8 Iran Carbide Co.

6.4.9 Lonza Group

6.4.10 MCB INDUSTRIES SDN. BHD.

6.4.11 Merck KGaA

6.4.12 Mil-Spec Industries Corporation

6.4.13 NGO CHEMICAL GROUP LTD

6.4.14 Praxair technology

6.4.15 Shandong Dadao Chemicals

6.4.16 Xiahuayuan Xuguang Chemical

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Opportunities

