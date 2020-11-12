Calcium Hydroxide Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Calcium Hydroxide Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Calcium Hydroxide market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Calcium Hydroxide market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Wastewater Treatment to Dominate the Market

– In the wastewater treatment industry, Calcium Hydroxide is used as a flocculant in treatment of both industrial and drinking water. It can also be used for reducing the hardness of the water.

– Usage of calcium hydroxide in wastewater treatment is prescribed by Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in US and Europe; there are several decrees that regulate the treatment of sludges that prescribes the usage of calcium hydroxide for the treatment and cleaning of sludges.

– As of 2017, there were 14,748 wastewater treatment plants present in the US which provides services for around 240 million Americans. The number of wastewater treatment plants are expected to increase in the coming years owing to the funds granted by the government as part of the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act.

– The surface and ground water pollution across the world is rapidly increasing owing to which countries like UK, Germany and France has established stringent regulations regarding the treatment of wastewater. This increased focus on waste water treatment is likely to boost the demand for calcium hydroxide.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. With growing construction activities in countries such as China and India, the usage of calcium hydroxide is increasing in the region as Calcium hydroxide has multiple applications in construction as a key ingredient in the preparation of asphalt and mortars. The increasing investment in the ASEAN building and construction industry is also likely to drive the market growth in this region. Apart from this, there has been a surge in the urbanization in Southeast Asia which can lead to growth of the industrial water treatment industry which in turn can boost the demand for calcium hydroxide in this region.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Calcium Hydroxide Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Private Investment in US Construction Sector

4.1.2 Strict Drinking Water Regulations in Europe

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Renewable Sources for Power Generation in Utility Plants

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Trade Analysis

4.6 Price Trends

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 End User

5.1.1 Water Treatment

5.1.2 Construction

5.1.3 Environmental Gas Treatment

5.1.4 Food & Beverages

5.1.5 Pulp & Paper

5.1.6 Others

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 Asia-Pacific

5.2.1.1 China

5.2.1.2 India

5.2.1.3 Japan

5.2.1.4 South Korea

5.2.1.5 Australia & New Zealand

5.2.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.2 North America

5.2.2.1 United States

5.2.2.2 Canada

5.2.2.3 Mexico

5.2.3 Europe

5.2.3.1 Germany

5.2.3.2 United Kingdom

5.2.3.3 Italy

5.2.3.4 France

5.2.3.5 Russia

5.2.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.2 South Africa

5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Carmeuse

6.4.2 Graymont Limited

6.4.3 Mississippi Lime Company

6.4.4 Lhoist

6.4.5 United States Lime & Minerals, Inc.

6.4.6 Jost Chemical Co.

6.4.7 Hydrite Chemical

6.4.8 CAO Industries Sdn Bhd.

6.4.9 GFS Chemicals, Inc.

6.4.10 Seidler Chemical Co, Inc

6.4.11 Innova Corporate

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Developments in FGD(Flue Gas Desulfurization) Technolgy that result in Higher Efficiency

