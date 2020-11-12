Cambodia Frozen Food Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Cambodia Frozen Food Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Cambodia Frozen Food market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245362

Scope of the Report:

The scope of the market studied includes frozen foods such as meat and sea food, dessert, fruit and vegetable and ready meal. Frozen desserts include mousse, ice-creams, frozen cakes, frozen yogurt, sherbet, and frozen novelties. Frozen desserts are offered in the wide variety of shape, size, colors, and packaging by the manufacturers. Products, such as ice-creams and frozen yogurts, are highly demanded frozen desserts. By distribution channel, it is segmented as hypermarket/supermarket, traditional grocery store, online channel and others.

Market Overview:

The Cambodia frozen food market is forecasted to reach USD 119.56 million by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). High influence of Western food and increasing tourism are the prime factors for the growth of the market studied. Recently, the Cambodian population have adopted the trend of mini-meals, which has, since long, been a part of the western culture. Increasing expat population and tourists are the target consumers for frozen food in the country. Southeast Asian countries by large, are tailed by concerns related to food safety. Frozen foods are deemed to be safe and as a result of which the demand for it in Cambodia has risen. Major Key Players:

Dirafrost

Les Vergers Boiron

AJINOMOTO CO.,INC.

LSH Cambodia