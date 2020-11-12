Cambodia Frozen Food Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024
The “Cambodia Frozen Food Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Cambodia Frozen Food market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
The scope of the market studied includes frozen foods such as meat and sea food, dessert, fruit and vegetable and ready meal. Frozen desserts include mousse, ice-creams, frozen cakes, frozen yogurt, sherbet, and frozen novelties. Frozen desserts are offered in the wide variety of shape, size, colors, and packaging by the manufacturers. Products, such as ice-creams and frozen yogurts, are highly demanded frozen desserts. By distribution channel, it is segmented as hypermarket/supermarket, traditional grocery store, online channel and others.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Influence of Westernization on Diet and Healthy Tourism
A shift from the Southeast Asian cultural tradition of eating many times a day (four or five times a day, but in relatively small quantities) to the norm of most developed countries of three meals a day is being widely noticed. The trend also includes increased purchase of ready-to-eat, cooked foods, and the consumption of frozen food products. Fast adoption of western diet trends have led to a hike in the retail sales in packaged food industry, especially frozen and chilled food. Consumers in Cambodia displayed higher demand for frozen desserts, frozen potatoes, and frozen ready meals. Some importers in Cambodia specialize in servicing the hotel restaurant and institution (HRI) trade and have the appropriate frozen and chilled storage and distribution infrastructure. Most of the modern food retailers, such as DFI Lucky and Thai Huot, also service the HRI trade through their retail stores or wholesale operations.
Frozen Seafood Occupying the Major Share
Frozen seafood occupies the major share in the frozen food product category in the Cambodia market. Frozen seafood manufacturers find it difficult to compete on the prices with the traders in the native market. The Institute of Standards of Cambodia (ISC) and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) teamed up in 2016 to increase the export of four seafood products adhering to the international standards. Fish sauce, frozen shrimp, dried shrimp, and crab meat form the major exports of the seafood in the country. Due to the hectic lifestyles, changing taste and preferences of the consumers’ frozen foods are gaining popularity in the country, owing to the increased shelf life of these products.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Cambodia Frozen Food Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Frozen Meat and Seafood
5.1.2 Frozen Dessert
5.1.3 Frozen Fruit and Vegetable
5.1.4 Frozen Ready Meal
5.1.5 Others
5.2 By Distribution Channel
5.2.1 Hypermarket/Supermarket
5.2.2 Traditional Grocery Store
5.2.3 Online Channel
5.2.4 Others
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Dirafrost
6.1.2 Les Vergers Boiron
6.1.3 AJINOMOTO CO.,INC.
6.1.4 LSH Cambodia
6.1.5 Karem Ice Cream
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
