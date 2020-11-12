Camera Lens Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Camera Lens Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Camera Lens market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

A camera lens, also known as a photographic lens, is the most integral and essential part of a camera. A camera lens is sometimes a single optical lens or an assembly of some lenses together with a camera body. Lenses are known by various descriptors such as focal length, speed, aperture width, magnification, and angle width among other factors. The manufacturer also categorizes lens based on the fast or slow lens.

Market Overview:

The camera lens market is likely to witness a CAGR of over 12.5% during the forecast period 2019-2024. The new EOS R System and RF Mount (interchangeable lens mount) with the facility of six full frame lenses take the heritage of the existing EOS System to new heights.

– The camera lens market is directly dependent on the digital camera and smartphones sales, as they are the primary applications for the product. Smartphones have witnessed a rise in sales over the past two decades, thus driving the growth of the studied market.

– Technological improvement such as the image stabilization, faster processors for digital cameras, and a significant increase in storage devices capacity and speed has provided the essential push for the market to evolve.

– The growing demand for social media users to keep par with the latest trends like Instagram, snap chat with the facility of product photography or portrait photography, opt for a lens with a wider aperture. This has also a significant impact on the growth of the market.

– However, the demand for cameras in the interchangeable and changeable camera market is expected to experience slow growth due to continued improvement in the smartphone camera market. Thus, it will impact the camera lens market, with the demand expected to hover around 10 million in interchangeable and 11 million in non-interchangeable camera lens for the year 2018. Major Key Players:

Canon Inc.

Sony Corporation

Nikon Corporation

Eastman Kodak Company

Marshall Electronics, Inc.

Thorlabs, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Olympus Corporation

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Terasic Inc

SMA Optical Technologies