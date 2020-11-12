Camera Module Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024
The “Camera Module Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Camera Module market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
The camera module is a set of standardized parts or independent units that can be used to construct a more complex camera structure depending on its usage in end-users, which are Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, and others.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Application in Automation Accounts for Significant Market Share
– As the automotive sector is steadily transitioning toward the autonomous era, owing to the recent business collaborations among automotive giants, chip makers, and system integrators, the manufacturers are producing innovative image sensors and cameras to withstand the toughest conditions, such as cold, heat, or continuous vibrations. Or long distance driving assistance system which reduces accidents due to negligence and fatigue from long duration driving
– For instance, Sony Corporation is increasingly investing in image sensor technology that gives vehicles evolved vision as society moves toward the advent of fully autonomous driving. They have launched IMX324, a CMOS image sensor equipped with the industry’s highest resolution for forward-sensing cameras in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).
– Since the production of ADAS is increasing globally the next-generation ADAS will increasingly leverage wireless network connectivity to offer improved value by using car-to-car (also known as Vehicle to Vehicle, or V2V) and car-to-infrastructure (also known as Vehicle to Infrastructure, or V2X) data.
Asia-Pacific Holds the Largest Market Share
– Asia-Pacific had the largest market share, due to the presence of several established vendors of the camera module in the region, and also due to the established electronics industry in this region.
– The growing market for ADAS in this region is one of the prime factors leading to the growth of the camera module market, as major Japanese tier-1 companies, such as Denso, Aisin, etc., are aggressively investing to launch newer and better products.
– Industrial automation adoption in China is also expected to drive the camera module market for industrial image processing systems. Manufacturing output in China increased by 7.40% in April 2018, when compared to that of the same month in the previous year. Manufacturing output in China averaged 7.84% from 2013 to 2018.
– The increasing infrastructure development, growing economy, rising automation and digitization, and the growing electronic industry are expected to fuel the demand for image sensor in India, thus, driving the demand for the camera module market over the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Camera Module Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increased Market of Advanced Driver Assistance System in Vehicles
4.3.2 Increase in Use of Security Camera at Households as well as at Commercials
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Manufacturing is Complicated Since the Components are Delicate and Need Skilled Personnel
4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Component
5.1.1 Image Sensor
5.1.2 Lens
5.2 By End-user Industry
5.2.1 Consumer Electronics
5.2.2 Automotive
5.2.3 Healthcare
5.2.4 Industrial and Security
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Chicony Electronics Co. Ltd
6.1.2 Cowell E Holdings Inc.
6.1.3 Fujifilm Corporation
6.1.4 LG Innotek Co. Ltd
6.1.5 Lite-On Technology Corporation (LuxVisions Innovation Limited)
6.1.6 Primax Electronics Ltd
6.1.7 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd
6.1.8 Sharp Corporation
6.1.9 Sony Corporation
6.1.10 STMicroelectronics NV
6.1.11 nny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited
6.1.12 Toshiba Corporation
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
