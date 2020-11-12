Camera Module Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Camera Module Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Camera Module market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

The camera module is a set of standardized parts or independent units that can be used to construct a more complex camera structure depending on its usage in end-users, which are Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, and others.

The camera module market was valued at USD 32.9 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 63.92 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 11.71%, during the forecast period of 2019-2024. The recent trend of security camera will drive the camera module market in the forecast period.

– Increasing demand for camera module in the security and surveillance systems is further driving its growth opportunities, thus, tapping into the household security market, intelligent buildings, and outdoor security market, along with the opportunities in government facilities and commercial buildings. They are low power consuming, have a faster frame rate, easy to manufacture at low cost. They give better performance and quality of images even in low light conditions.

– The growth in ADAS and automated driving makes way for a lucrative opportunity for the studied market growth. Moreover, the increasing focus of the governments across the world toward installing ADAS and legislation mandating the installation of safety technologies in passenger cars. For instance, both the European Union and the United States are mandating that all vehicles be equipped with autonomous emergency-braking systems and forward-collision warning systems by 2020.

– Additionally, government rule on implementation of the driver assistance system on vehicles is expected to boost the growth of the camera module market in this region.

