Cannabis Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions
The “Cannabis Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Cannabis market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Cannabis is a tall plant with a stiff upright stem, which is used as a drug and is being legalized for its medical usage. The report contains an analysis of the various parameters of the cannabis market. The study includes the major types of cannabis popular in the market and their market shares. The report presents wide-range analysis of the market share, size, and trends in the cannabis market. The market operates at B2C level, and market sizing has been done at the consumer level.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Legalization of Cannabis is Driving the Market
Medicinal cannabis accounts for the majority share of the cannabis market, when segmented on the basis of usage. Many countries have legalized the usage of cannabis for medicinal purposes. Many countries, where cannabis has been legalized, have a large adult population aged 50 and above. This increases the demand for medicinal cannabis, as the affinity of getting sick with chronic diseases increases after 50 years. Many countries, like the United States and Chile, have legalized the usage of cannabis for medicinal purposes; but the sale is illegal in these countries, and hence, cannabis is mostly donated between two organizations on a non-profit basis and strictly for usage in medical practices.
North America Dominates the Market
The cannabis market was valued at USD 14.5 billion in 2018 and it is projected to reach 89.1 billion by 2024, with a CAGR of 37% during the forecast period. The growth rate can be attributed to the fact that various countries are now legalizing the usage of cannabis for medical purposes and various states in the US are legalizing the usage of cannabis for recreational purposes as well. North America accounts for more than 95% of the cannabis market, with the US alone making up more than 90% share of the North American market.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Cannabis Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
