Cannabis Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Cannabis Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Cannabis market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Cannabis is a tall plant with a stiff upright stem, which is used as a drug and is being legalized for its medical usage. The report contains an analysis of the various parameters of the cannabis market. The study includes the major types of cannabis popular in the market and their market shares. The report presents wide-range analysis of the market share, size, and trends in the cannabis market. The market operates at B2C level, and market sizing has been done at the consumer level.

– The cannabis market was valued at USD 14.5 billion in 2018, and it is projected to reach 89.1 billion by 2024, with a CAGR of 37% during the forecast period.

– The drivers identified in the market are medicinal properties of cannabis, increasing legalization of cannabis, and increasing advances in genetic development and intellectual property of cannabis.

– The restraints identified in the market are illegal product in various countries, higher stress on water and sustainable agriculture, strict regulations against usage of cannabis, and strong competition with conventional treatment and traditional dr Major Key Players:

Scotts Miracle

Gro Co.

Canopy Growth Corp.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Aphria Inc.

MedReLeaf Corp.

Sprott Inc.

Insys Therapeutics Inc.

CanniMed Therapeutics Inc.