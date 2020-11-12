Cardiac Pacemakers Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024
The “Cardiac Pacemakers Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Cardiac Pacemakers market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Cardiac pacemakers are medical devices that are used to deliver electrical pulses to the heart, in order to maintain a normal heart rate. Pacemakers are used for the treatment of patients who are suffering from heart conditions, such as heart failure and arrhythmias.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Implantable Cardiac Pacemakers Segment Captures the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Grow with a Lucrative Rate
The implantable cardiac pacemakers captured the largest market share and are expected to grow with a lucrative growth rate over the forecast period. The implantable pacemakers are of three major types, namely, single chamber, dual chamber, and biventricular pacemakers. The growth of the segment can be attributed to factors, such as reduced post-surgical complications and the presence of multiple leads in order to assure normal physiology of the heart. Biventricular pacemakers are expected to gain momentum, owing to the presence of multiple leads. These devices can be implanted into multiple locations as it consists of three leads that are placed into left and right atrium along with the ventricle. These biventricular pacemakers are known to be most useful, owing to its multiple lead benefits to assist in conditions, such as ventricular dysynchrony.
However, in other cardiac conditions, the single and dual chamber pacemakers are used depending on the condition. Hence, owing to the aforementioned factors the implantable pacemakers segment is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period.
North America Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance
North America emerged to be the largest regional market in terms of revenue. The high prevalence of the cardiovascular disease, high obesity rates, and a favorable reimbursement environment are the primary factors behind the large market size. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid rate, over the forecast period, owing to increasing healthcare expenditure and the rising prevalence of cardiovascular and lifestyle-associated disorders in the developing economies of the region.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Cardiac Pacemakers Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Lifestyle-related Disorders
4.2.2 Rapidly Growing Geriatric Population
4.2.3 Favorable Reimbursement Scenario
4.2.4 Advancements in Pacemaker Technology and Minimally Invasive Procedures
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Costs Associated with Application and Maintenance
4.3.2 Stringent Safety Regulations
4.3.3 Cyber Security Risk Associated with Connected Pacemakers
4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Implantable
5.1.1.1 Single Chamber
5.1.1.2 Dual Chamber
5.1.1.3 Biventricular
5.1.2 External
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 US
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.1.3 Mexico
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 Germany
5.2.2.2 UK
5.2.2.3 France
5.2.2.4 Italy
5.2.2.5 Spain
5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 Japan
5.2.3.3 India
5.2.3.4 Australia
5.2.3.5 South korea
5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Middle East & Africa
5.2.4.1 GCC
5.2.4.2 South Africa
5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.2.5 South America
5.2.5.1 Brazil
5.2.5.2 Argentina
5.2.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Abbott Inc. (ST. Jude Medical)
6.1.2 Medtronic PLC
6.1.3 Boston Scientific Corporation
6.1.4 Lepu Medical Co. Ltd
6.1.5 Zoll Medical Corporation
6.1.6 Biotronik SE & Co. KG
6.1.7 Medico SpA
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
