Cardiac Pacemakers Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Cardiac Pacemakers Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Cardiac Pacemakers market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245347

Scope of the Report:

Cardiac pacemakers are medical devices that are used to deliver electrical pulses to the heart, in order to maintain a normal heart rate. Pacemakers are used for the treatment of patients who are suffering from heart conditions, such as heart failure and arrhythmias.

Market Overview:

The cardiac pacemakers market is expected to register a CAGR of nearly 6.8% during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

– Some of the factors, such as the rising prevalence of lifestyle-related disorders, favorable reimbursement scenario, growing geriatric population, and technological advancements are expected to boost the cardiac pacemakers market.

– According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics, more than three million people in the United States suffer from atrial fibrillation, which is the most common type of abnormal heart rhythm, and the number is expected to quadruple by 2050.

– Arrhythmias affects all age groups, but the risk of developing atrial fibrillation (AF) increases significantly with age. As per the American Heart Association’s statistics, the prevalence rate of AF in people younger than 65 years of age is approximately 2%, while the rate increases to about 9% in people aged more than 65 years.

– Furthermore, the use of alcohol, tobacco, a sedentary lifestyle, and certain over-the-counter drugs could also increase the risk of arrhythm Major Key Players:

Abbott Inc. (ST. Jude Medical)

Medtronic PLC

Boston Scientific Corporation

Lepu Medical Co. Ltd

Zoll Medical Corporation

Biotronik SE & Co. KG