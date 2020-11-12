Caustic Soda Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Caustic Soda Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Caustic Soda market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245339

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Caustic Soda market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245339

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Pulp and Paper Industry

– Caustic soda is used in the pulp & paper industry mostly for digesting wood to make wood pulp, and as a ableaching agent for neutralizing bleached pulp and paper. It is also used for deinking of waste papers.

– Caustic soda is available in solid, flake, or powder form, while its water solution is mostly used by the pulp & paper industry. Commercially, equivalent to 98% NaOH is quoted on a 76% sodium oxide (Na2O) basis.

– In Asia-Pacific, China and India are the major markets for pulp and paper production, while in Europe, Sweden and Finland accounted for approximately 60% of the European pulp production in 2017.

– In North America, there are over 110 pulp mills in the United States and Canada combined, which consume over 3 million metric ton of caustic soda per year.

– All the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the global market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

In Asia-Pacific, China is the largest economy, in terms of GDP. The annual growth rate of Chinese GDP was 6.6% in 2018, and it is further expected to increase by 6.3% in 2019. The growth in the country remains high, but it is gradually diminishing as the population ages and the economy is rebalancing from investment to consumption, manufacturing to services, and external to internal demand. China is the largest producer, as well as consumer of caustic soda. China is the largest largest pulp and paper producing nation in the world, as a result of its large forest reserves (22.5% of the land area). The industry is modern and highly mechanized, and the labor is cheap. Forest cover is increasing in China, owing to government afforestation initiatives. While this is a positive sign, there are concerns regarding social and environmental issues. As the largest wood importer in the world, with complex and opaque supply chains, significant challenges are also present. With the growth in the pulp and paper industry, coupled with the rising demand from other sectors, the consumption of caustic soda is expected to increase in the country, in the upcoming years.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245339

Caustic Soda Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Demand for Alumina in the Automotive Industry

4.1.2 Increasing Demand for Paper and Paperboards

4.1.3 Growing Demand from the Chemical Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Energy-intensive Production Process

4.2.2 Environmental Concerns

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Production Process

5.1.1 Membrane Cell

5.1.2 Diaphragm Cell

5.1.3 Other Production Processes

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Pulp & Paper

5.2.2 Organic Chemical

5.2.3 Inorganic Chemical

5.2.4 Soap & Detergent

5.2.5 Alumina

5.2.6 Water Treatment

5.2.7 Textile

5.2.8 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Akzo Nobel NV

6.4.2 Arkema

6.4.3 Covestro AG

6.4.4 DowDuPont

6.4.5 Formosa Plastics Corp.

6.4.6 FMC

6.4.7 Grasim (Aditya Birla)

6.4.8 Hanwha Chemical Corporation

6.4.9 Inovyn

6.4.10 Kemira

6.4.11 Occidental Petroleum Corporation

6.4.12 Olin Corporation

6.4.13 SABIC

6.4.14 Shin-Etsu Chemicals Co. Ltd

6.4.15 Solvay Chemicals

6.4.16 TCI Sanmar Group

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Plant Capacity Expansions and Joint Ventures in Emerging Markets

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Insulin Drug Delivery Devices Market Size Scope and Insights by Top Key Players 2020 | Segmentation by Types and Applications, Business Share and Growth Forecast to 2026

Data Extraction Software Market Growth by Top Key Players, Market Size, Types and Applications, Share Analysis with Trends, Top Performing Regions 2020 to 2026

Fruit Fillings Market 2020 – Potential Growth Segments with COVID-19 Impact on Industry, Development Opportunities, Dynamics, Leading Players with Size Analysis till 2025

Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market Size 2020: by Global Business Growth Plans, Latest Trends and Forthcoming Development Status with COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Forecast to 2025

Hdmi Adapter Market Size 2020: by Global Business Growth Plans, Latest Trends and Forthcoming Development Status with COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Forecast to 2025

Fireman Intercom System Market Size and Global Trends 2020 | Growth Factors, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis, Forthcoming Developments, and Business Share Forecast to 2026

Our Other Reports:

Healthcare CRM Market Size Analysis with Key Findings 2020: Top Players Analysis by Business Growth Rate, Demand Status and Applications Forecast to 2025

High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market Growth by Forthcoming Developments 2020 – Future Prospects, Manufacturers with Size, Global Industry Scope and Share Analysis till 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co

High Temperature Calcium Silicate Market Size 2020 | Segmentation by Growth Trends, Latest Innovations, Future Demand Status, Business Share Forecast to 2024 – Report by Industry Research.co

Oxygen Analyzer Market Size 2020 – Business Opportunities, Share, Impressive Growth Factors, Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis with Regions, Latest Technologies Forecast to 2025

Aluminium Honeycomb Panel Market Growth Share and Development Analysis 2020 | Global Driving Factors by Manufacturers, CAGR Status with Size, Latest Challenges and Opportunities Forecast to 2026

Silicon Anode Material Market Size and Global Trends 2020 | Growth Factors, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis, Forthcoming Developments, and Business Share Forecast to 2026