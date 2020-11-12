CBRNE Defense Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024
The “CBRNE Defense Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. CBRNE Defense market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats have collectively come to be known as CBRNE threats, and actualization of the threats as CBRNE incidents. These include attacks using NBC weapons, or otherwise called weapons of mass destruction (WMD). Chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives defense are protective measures which are taken in situations in which chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear warfare (including terrorism) hazards may be present. CBRNE defense consists of CBRNE passive protection, contamination avoidance and CBRNE mitigation.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Military segment is projected to grow at a high pace
Currently, the military has the highest share out of all the segments. With growing threats from terrorists and rise in political tensions, CBRNE weapons have emerged as a potential threat for several countries. Governments and defense departments of several nations are developing robust and effective countermeasures, in order to protect the public and military personnel from CBRNE weapons. The primary reason for the growth in this sector is that various countries around the world are engaged in CBRNE defense procurement. The counter-terrorism officers in the UK are in plans to equip their fleet with 10 nuclear and radiological detection vehicles in a bid to trace weapons-grade materials in the UK. Additionally, the Netherlands Army plans to procure new chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRNE) reconnaissance vehicles for their fleet. Moreover, the Netherlands army also plans to increase the operational lifespan of their 12 armored vehicles for CBRNE reconnaissance. Additionally, new reconnaissance capabilities shall enable the Royal Netherlands Army to effectively detect and identify all CBRNE-relevant substances. Thus, upcoming developments shall increase the focus on this segment, and this shall be the reason for its expected high CAGR.
North America is expected to see the highest growth
In the CBRNE defense market, regionally, North America is generating the highest revenue at present. North America is witnessing an increase in the number of developments related to CBRNE defense. The US Army trains all their army soldiers, pursuing a career in CBRNE Defense at the Army CBRNE School at Fort Leonard Wood. The US Air Force also trains its airmen, who are pursuing a career in counter-CBRNE operations in the same school at Fort Leonard Wood. Companies such as Airboss Defense, a subsidiary of AirBoss of America Group are engaged in the manufacturing of up to 1,620,000 pairs of AirBoss Molded Glove (AMG) chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense (CBRNE) protective gloves. The glove has been developed to provide optimal fit, comfort, dexterity, tactility and fully integrates with all currently fielded CBRNE suits. Thus, various upcoming developments in the North American region shall lead to a positive impact on the growth of the market.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
CBRNE Defense Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Purpose
5.1.1 Detection
5.1.2 Protection
5.1.3 Decontamination
5.1.4 Simulation and Training
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Military
5.2.2 Civil and Law Enforcement
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.2 Latin America
5.3.2.1 Mexico
5.3.2.2 Brazil
5.3.2.3 Rest of Latin America
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 India
5.3.3.3 Vietnam
5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Europe
5.3.4.1 United Kingdom
5.3.4.2 Germany
5.3.4.3 France
5.3.4.4 Rest of Europe
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Israel
5.3.5.2 UAE
5.3.5.3 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.4 Iraq
5.3.5.5 South Africa
5.3.5.6 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Vendor Market Share
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Argon Electronics
6.4.2 Avon Rubber plc
6.4.3 Battelle
6.4.4 Leidos holdings Inc.
6.4.5 Blucher Gmbh
6.4.6 FLIR Systems Inc.
6.4.7 Nexter Group – NBC-Sys
6.4.8 Karcher Futuretech Gmbh
6.4.9 Murtech, Inc.
6.4.10 HDT Global, Inc.
6.4.11 QinetiQ Group plc
6.4.12 Saab AB
6.4.13 CQC
6.4.14 Endeavor Robotics*
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
