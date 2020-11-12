CBRNE Defense Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “CBRNE Defense Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. CBRNE Defense market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats have collectively come to be known as CBRNE threats, and actualization of the threats as CBRNE incidents. These include attacks using NBC weapons, or otherwise called weapons of mass destruction (WMD). Chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives defense are protective measures which are taken in situations in which chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear warfare (including terrorism) hazards may be present. CBRNE defense consists of CBRNE passive protection, contamination avoidance and CBRNE mitigation.

The CBRNE defense market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 4.5% during the forecast period 2019-2024.

– The CBRNE defense market is growing with the increase in the number of terrorist attacks worldwide using CBRNE agents for carrying out the attacks. The increase in the number of threats as well as attacks carried out by making use of chemical, biological as well as radioactive weapons, in the recent years, have led to various governments worldwide increasing their security measures. The emergence of the “new terrorism” which is characterized by religious and apocalyptic extremist ideologies has been the primary reason behind the growth of usage of CBRNE as a weapon for the terrorists.

– The easy availability of CBRNE weapons for warfare shall lead to a growth in the CBRNE defense market in the years to come.

Advanced technological developments such as the Scorpion Robot, which has been developed by Endeavor Robotics is expected to provide growth opportunities for the market in the years to come. The Scorpion Robot is an Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) which weighs less than 25 lbs. The robot can be used by Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), Infantry and other Soldiers which shall help global military forces to tackle extreme CBRNE challenges. Moreover, the robot can also provide situational awareness to the military by making use of the in-built multiple cameras. Additionally, the open end architecture design shall allow the Scorpion robot to be configured quickly for EOD, Infantry or CBRNE missions.

