Cell Surface Markers Detection Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Cell Surface Markers Detection Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Cell Surface Markers Detection market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The cell surface markers detection market report covers various product and instruments used during surface biomarker detection procedures, which include flow cytometry, hematology analyzers, cell imaging systems, reagents, and kits. Furthermore, the report also covers the application segment of cell surface markers detection, including disease diagnosis and identification, research and drug discovery, and other applications.

Market Overview:

The global cell surface markers detection market was expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.2% in the forecasted period. Prominent factors that are driving the market growth include the increased use in diagnostics, increasing demand for precision medicine, and technological advances related to increased throughput and automation.

Cell surface markers are also known as cell surface antigens and serve as monograms to help identify and classify cells. The proteins expressed on the surface of cells often conveniently serve as markers of specific cell types. Even in the different types of cells there are specific combinations of markers or antigens. This molecule identification helps in disease diagnoses, to find direct treatment for the disease, drug discovery, and many more. Cell markers also assists in the determination of cell type expression of specific receptors, vital for biological response. It can be useful even in personalized medicine, in which it can help the physician decide the most effective therapy to be used for the patient, by analyzing and understanding the cells isolated from patients. Major Key Players:

Abbott Laboratories

Beckman Coulter, Inc

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

F. Hoffmann

La Roche Ltd

Luminex Corporation

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Qiagen NV

Siemens Healthineers