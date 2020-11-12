Centrifugal Compressor Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Centrifugal Compressor Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Centrifugal Compressor market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245335

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Centrifugal Compressor market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245335

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Cost-Optimized Solutions

– Budgetary restrictions across several end-user industries have resulted in companies looking for standardized solutions, instead of customized units. The customers are increasingly looking for centrifugal compressor products that minimize the overall operating costs, while providing the high flow that is necessary for their applications, with minimal maintenance cost.

– In a bid to cater to such demands, major industry players are designing and offering new products. In July 2018, Atlas Copco launched a new oil-free H 1000-3150 centrifugal compressor, which allows a turndown of over 25% before blow-off, maximizing the energy savings and minimizing the operating costs.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. The oil and gas and power industries remain the largest end users of these compressors in the region, accounting for more than 65% of the total market for centrifugal compressors. There are a number of floating production storage and offloading (FPSOs) projects in the Asia-Pacific region, which is expected to begin operations over the next four years. The increasing FPSO projects are expected to create tremendous opportunities in the market studied.

– China is also committed to strengthen its oil and natural gas pipeline network in the next 10 years, in an attempt to further boost the clean fuel’s share in the country’s energy mix. According to the National Development and Reform Commission, the country’s natural gas pipelines is expected to reach 123,000 km by 2025. As centrifugal compressors are one of the most commonly used equipment powering the long distance natural gas pipeline, the growth in the pipeline network is expected to drive the demand for the centrifugal compressors during the forecast period.

– Asia-Pacific region is witnessing widespread development of industrial infrastructure, which leads to surge in demand for power. As the requirement of continuous power supply is imperative for industrial operations, new power plants need to be developed. Therefore, the increase in development of power generation plants, particularly the gas-fired generation plants, is expected to drive the demand for centrifugal compressors during the forecast period.

– The aforementioned factors, are therefore, expected to contribute to the increasing demand for centrifugal compressors in the region during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245335

Centrifugal Compressor Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast till 2024

4.3 Recent Trends and Developments

4.4 Drivers

4.5 Restraints

4.6 Industry Supply Chain Analysis

4.7 Porters 5 Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 End User

5.1.1 Oil and Gas

5.1.2 Power Sector

5.1.3 Petrochemical and Chemical Industries

5.1.4 Other End Users

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5 South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Strategies Adopted by the Key Players

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Atlas Copco AB

6.3.2 Ingersoll-Rand PLC

6.3.3 Baker Hughes a GE Co.

6.3.4 Sundyne

6.3.5 Gardner Denver Holdings Inc

6.3.6 Dresser-Rand Group Inc.

6.3.7 Howden Group

6.3.8 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Compressor Corporation

6.3.9 Sullair, LLC

6.3.10 Zhejiang Kaishan Compressor CO. LTD.

6.3.11 Kobe Steel, Ltd.

6.3.12 Air Products & Chemicals, Inc.

6.3.13 Shenyang Blower Works Group Corporation.

6.3.14 Hitachi, Ltd.

6.3.15 MAN Energy Solutions SE

6.3.16 Xi’an Shaanxi Drum Power Co., Ltd.

6.3.17 Elliott Group

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Laboratory Liquid Handling Equipment Market Size Scope and Insights by Top Key Players 2020 | Segmentation by Types and Applications, Business Share and Growth Forecast to 2026

Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market Size 2020 – Market Share Analysis by Growth Trends, Manufacturers, Consumption Capacity by Volume, Supply, Demand Status till 2026

Protective Relay Market Size 2020 – Business Opportunities, Share, Impressive Growth Factors, Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis with Regions, Latest Technologies Forecast to 2025

Barley Products Market Share 2020 by Top Key Players Profiles with COVID-19 Analysis, Regional Opportunities, Organization Size, Recent Demand Trends, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026

Tealight Market 2020 to 2025 Business Growth by Global Opportunities, Forthcoming Demand Status, Industry Size and Business Share COVID-19 Impact | Industry Research.co

Car Washing System Market 2020 with Global Industry Size and Share, Future Growth Rate, Leading Players Analysis, Trending Technologies, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026

Our Other Reports:

Residential Cooker Hoods Market Size Forecast Analysis 2020-2024 | Latest Industry Trends with Market Dynamics, Global Industry Share, and Development Analysis Includes COVID-19 Impact

Bellows Market Growth Opportunities by Evolving Technologies, Market Dynamics, Global Size, Industry Share Analysis by Key Players 2020 to 2026 Report by Industry Research.co

Welding Electrode Market Size 2020 | Segmentation by Growth Trends, Latest Innovations, Future Demand Status, Business Share Forecast to 2024 – Report by Industry Research.co

Thermal Transfer Printer Market Size, Share Forecast 2020 | Growth Insights, Business Trends by Types and Applications, Opportunities and Challenges Forecast to 2025

Dental Crowns and Bridges Market by Growth Size Analysis 2020 | Future Trends by Regions, Prominent Players, Global Developments Status, Industry Segments with Business Share Forecast to 2026

Compact Switchgear Market Size and Global Trends 2020 | Growth Factors, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis, Forthcoming Developments, and Business Share Forecast to 2026