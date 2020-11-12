Chemical Injection Metering Pumps & Valves Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Chemical Injection Metering Pumps & Valves Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Chemical Injection Metering Pumps & Valves market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Chemical Injection Metering Pumps & Valves market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Accelerating Demand from Wastewater Treatment Applications

– The water & water recycling industry primarily covers water treatment, ETP (Effluent Treatment Plant), STP (Sewage Treatment Plant), and water recycling.

– Chemical injection metering pumps & valve systems are witnessing an increasing demand from the water treatment industry. In the water treatment industry, these chemical injection metering pumps & valves are designed to function under a variety of harsh conditions.

– Among the more demanding environments are the municipal potable water and wastewater treatment plant. Municipal water treatment plant applications require long-term, trouble-free operations with pumps and other equipment that can essentially function non-stop from the moment they are installed.

– A large variety of chemicals are used in water processing, which presents a number of application requirements. These chemicals include sodium hypochlorite, sulfuric acid, polymers, ferric chloride, sodium bisulfite, lime, alum, potassium permanganate, and ammonia. Depending on the type of chemical used, proper pumps & valves must be selected.

– In addition to corrosion resistance, chemical injection metering pumps are designed to avoid plugging, which occurs as a result of slurries or the viscosities of some chemicals used in water treatment plants. The high degree of automation in water and wastewater treatment plants requires attention to the control of chemical feed rates in response to changes in flow or other water quality variables. Thus, the selection and installation of chemical injection metering pumps & valves should be preceded by a thorough investigation of all operating environment variables.

– The growth of water & water recycling plants is driven by growing population, urbanization, improving manufacturing activity, and the rising oil & gas production, among others. Thus, such factors are effectively driving the chemical injection metering pumps & valves market in water treatment applications.

Asia-Pacific to Witness High Growth

Asia-Pacific region witnessed high growth in the demand for chemical injection metering pumps & valves in 2018. China alone accounts for about 35% of the market in the Asia-Pacific region. The consumption of metering pumps & valves is high in oil & gas, the downstream production has increased in China. The country has 635 million metric tons (MMT) of oil reserves and 54 trillion cubic feet of natural gas reserves and around 96 trillion cubic feet shale gas reserves. Currently, it is focusing on increasing domestic production, which is expected to augment the consumption of chemical injection metering pumps & valves. It is also the largest consumer of energy globally. Currently, in the region, there is a significant growth going in various end-user industries especially pharmaceutical, food & beverages, and water & wastewater treatment among others. The aforementioned factors are expected to contribute to the growth in demand for chemical injection metering pumps & valves’ sales in the region during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Chemical Injection Metering Pumps & Valves Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Chemical Industry

4.1.2 Accelerating Demand from Wastewater Treatment Applications

4.1.3 Robust Operational Procedures for Regulating Environmental Concerns

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Maintenance and Replacement Costs in Some Applications

4.2.2 Maturing Market in Developed Economies of Europe and North America

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Pump Type

5.1.1 Diaphragm

5.1.2 Piston/Plunger

5.1.3 Others

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Pharmaceutical

5.2.2 Energy, Power, and Chemicals (incl. E&P and Pulp & Paper)

5.2.3 Food & Beverage

5.2.4 Oil & Gas

5.2.5 Water & Wastewater Treatment

5.2.6 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.3.1.6 Australia & New Zealand

5.3.1.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.2.4 Rest of North America

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Spain

5.3.3.6 NORDIC Countries

5.3.3.7 Russia

5.3.3.8 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Cameron (Schlumberger)

6.4.2 Hunting PLC

6.4.3 Idex Corporation

6.4.4 ITC Dosing Pumps

6.4.5 Lewa GmbH

6.4.6 McFarland-Tritan LLC

6.4.7 Milton Roy

6.4.8 ProMinent

6.4.9 Seepex GmbH

6.4.10 Seko SpA

6.4.11 SkoFlo Industries Inc.

6.4.12 SPX FLOW Inc.

6.4.13 Swelore Engineering Pvt Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Growing Demand in the Pharmaceutical Industry

7.2 Development of Technologically Advanced Chemical Injection Systems

