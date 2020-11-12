Chemical Sensor Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024
The “Chemical Sensor Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Chemical Sensor market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Chemical sensors are devices that transform the chemical information into an analytically useful signal. These devices are used in sensing and detecting parameters across various industries, such as medical diagnosis and treatment, oil and gas sector, the precision engineering industry, etc.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Medical Industry to Register the Fastest Growth
– The healthcare and the biomedical sector is a major market for chemical sensors, owing to the increasing demand for rapid, compact, accurate, and portable diagnostic sensing systems. Moreover, nanotechnology has dramatically changed the operating characteristics of chemical sensors and is gaining prominence in the market. There have been advances in the field of in vitro sensors for diagnostics with a few products about to be launched in the near future. Point-of-care diagnostics are also possible with chemical nanosensors.
– The rising demand for the next generation of clinical diagnostic, measuring and monitoring sensors for applications in implantable and wearable devices, have created opportunities with exponential growth potential. Lower raw material costs and the advent of nano and microfabrication techniques within the industrial manufacturing process have led to a substantial increase in the commercialization of chemical sensors for healthcare applications.
– Moreover, with the increasing rates of patients suffering from diabetes, government bodies in various countries are investing in developing effective diagnostic techniques. For instance, the Ministry of Health Labour and Welfare (MHLW) in Japan granted national reimbursement for the FreeStyle Libre glucose monitoring system in August 2017. The revolutionary system was aimed to be widely available to more than a million Japanese nationals aged six and above with diabetes. This stimulated the chemical sensors adoption in the healthcare sector.
Asia-Pacific to Emerge as the Fastest Growing Market with a Significant Growth Rate
The concerning pollution levels in China, India, and other Asia-Pacific countries are driving the demand for chemical sensors. Low prices, flexible applications, and speedy technological implementations are fuelling the demand for chemical sensors in the Asia-Pacific market. The chemical sensors market forecast appears promising, owing to the increasing usage of chemical sensors in the industrial safety operations and environmental monitoring programs.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Chemical Sensor Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.3 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.4 Market Drivers
4.4.1 Growing Developments in Miniaturised and Portable Electrochemical Sensors
4.4.2 Increased Adoption from Automotive and Healthcare Sector
4.5 Market Restraints
4.5.1 Stringent Performance Requirements for Advanced Sensor Application challenge the Market Growth
4.6 Technology Snapshot
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 Electrochemical
5.1.2 Optical
5.1.3 Pallister/Catalytic Bead
5.1.4 Other Product Types
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Industrial
5.2.2 Medical
5.2.3 Environmental Monitoring
5.2.4 Defense and Homeland Security
5.2.5 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 AirTest Technologies Inc.
6.1.2 Smiths Detection Inc.
6.1.3 General Electric Co.
6.1.4 Hans Turck GmbH & Co. KG
6.1.5 Honeywell International Inc.
6.1.6 MSA Safety Incorporated
6.1.7 Pepperl+Fuchs Group
6.1.8 SenseAir AB
6.1.9 SICK AG
6.1.10 Siemens AG
6.1.11 ABB Ltd
6.1.12 Spectris PLC
6.1.13 Halma PLC
6.1.14 Denso Corporation
6.1.15 Owlstone Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
