Chemical Sensor Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Chemical Sensor Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Chemical Sensor market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Chemical sensors are devices that transform the chemical information into an analytically useful signal. These devices are used in sensing and detecting parameters across various industries, such as medical diagnosis and treatment, oil and gas sector, the precision engineering industry, etc.

Market Overview:

The chemical sensor market was valued at USD 19.90 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach a value of USD 30.66 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.51% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The rising levels of pollution have supported the demand for chemical sensors.

– Applicability of sensors in analyzing the chemical composition of different samples is influencing the adoption of chemical sensors. Chemical sensing array and higher order orthogonal sensors are significant trends in the global market. The low-cost and portable nature of chemical sensors are expected to fuel the growth of the market.

– Among the 7.6 billion population of the world, the geriatric population accounted for 962.3 million. Due to the aging population and their vulnerability to diseases, the increasing rate of occurrence of diseases is expected to increase drastically. This creates a demand for chemical sensors, as they are used for several clinical applications, such as blood glucose or blood gas measurements.

– Recently, in February 2018, the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) developed chemical nanosensors that rapidly analyze the components of exhaled breath to detect trace molecules associated with certain diseases.

– Apart from the environmental concerns, the use of chemical sensors for analytes in the chemical industrial process is also integrating into the market. The defense sector, research labs, and healthcare operation are utilizing sensors as advanced tools, which are in turn driving the market.

– Additionally, owing to factors, such as high maintenance, the requirement of air-conditioned shelter rooms, frequent recalibration, and accuracy issues with interfering gases, traditional gas sensors have become less reliable in measuring low concentration gases in the oil and gas industries. Major Key Players:

AirTest Technologies Inc.

Smiths Detection Inc.

General Electric Co.

Hans Turck GmbH & Co. KG

Honeywell International Inc.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Pepperl+Fuchs Group

SenseAir AB

SICK AG

Siemens AG

ABB Ltd

Spectris PLC

Halma PLC

Denso Corporation