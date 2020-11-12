Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Power Industry

– Chemical vapor deposition equipment are used in the fabrication of solar cells. The equipment is used for various steps including diffusion, deposition of antireflective layers, oxidation and silicone epitaxial deposition.

– Chemical vapor deposition processes are extensively used in the manufacturing of solar cells from the deposition of crystalline silicon in a c-Si solar cell, to the deposition of various range of different materials in thin film solar cells (TFSCs). Additionally, this equipment is also used for the deposition of amorphous silicon (a-Si), micro-crystalline silicon, silicon-germanium, etc.

– Solar power industry is one of the fastest growing industries in the world. According to International Energy Agency (IEA), this industry accounts for almost two-thirds of net power capacity worldwide. The value of solar power was estimated USD 86 billion in year 2015 and is projected to reach USD 422 billion by year 2022.

– The United States is the second-largest PV market after China. In 2017, capacity additions declined in the country by almost 30% to 10.6 GW, after developers rushed to commission projects in year 2016 before the expiration of a federal tax credit.

– Solar PV is running well to meet its SDS target, which required electricity generation to grow from solar PV from 460TWh in year 2017 to reach more than 2700 TWh by year 2030.

– All the aforementioned factors, are expected to drive the global market during the forecast period.

Asia- Pacific region to dominate the Market

In Asia-Pacific, China is the largest economy, in terms of GDP. The annual growth rate of Chinese GDP was 6.7% in 2017 and 6.6% in 2018. This growth is expected to be stable despite the trade disturbance in early 2019. The economic growth in the country remains high, owing to the increasing interest of investors to invest in China. China is one of the fastest growing economies globally and almost all the end-user industries are growing owing to the rising population, living standards and per capita income. Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) is primarily used in manufacture of thin sheets used in semiconductors, solar cells, LED lights and other electrical appliances. Apart from these applications, CVD is also used for applying coatings of materials such as diamond to impart desired properties to cutting tools. China is the largest market in terms of production and consumption of semiconductors in Asia-Pacific region. According to World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS), China accounted to 32% of global sales of semiconductors in 2017. China is becoming the prime location for investments in production of mobiles, laptops and other electrical appliances. Global major manufacturers had invested a large capital in the market of China to cope up with the upcoming demand surge in future. This is expected to drive the Asia-Pacific’s dominance during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Demand in Microelectronics Application

4.1.2 Use of High-Performance Films in Solar Panels

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Capital Investment for Technology

4.2.2 Regulations Regarding Emission of F-Gases

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Category

5.1.1 CVD Equipment

5.1.2 CVD Materials

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Electronics

5.2.2 Solar panel

5.2.3 Cutting Tools

5.2.4 Medical Devices

5.2.5 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Spain

5.3.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Veeco Instruments, Inc.

6.4.2 Ulvac, Inc.

6.4.3 IHI Corporation (Ionbond)

6.4.4 Applied Materials, Inc.

6.4.5 Tokyo Electron Limited

6.4.6 Adeka Corporation

6.4.7 CVD Equipment Corporation

6.4.8 Lam Research Corporation

6.4.9 AIXTRON

6.4.10 ASM International

6.4.11 Plasma-Therm

6.4.12 Mustang Vacuum Systems

6.4.13 Dynavac

6.4.14 Oxford Instruments

6.4.15 Oerlikon Balzers

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Development of Initiated Chemical Vapor Deposition Technology

