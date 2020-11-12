Chine Home Textiles Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024
The “Chine Home Textiles Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Chine Home Textiles market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245317
Scope of the Report:
A complete background analysis of the Chinese home textile market, including an assessment of the economy, the contribution of sectors in the economy, market overview, market size estimation for key segments, emerging trends in the market segments, market dynamics, and logistics spending by the end-user industries, are covered in the report.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245317
Key Market Trends:
Exports from India to China
China imports home textiles from India, particularly curtains (18%), blankets (18%), carpets (16%), and bed linen (17%). The top goods exported to China consist mainly of fiber and yarns. As of 2018, China enjoyed a share of 36% in total US cotton home textile imports, but witnessed a fall of 0.57% in exports to the United States, at USD 1.09 billion.
Growing Bed Linen and Bed Spread Segment
Bed linen includes bedspreads, blankets, mattress, mattress covers, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, and bed covers, among others. It also includes bathrobes, bath towels, and bath mats, among others. In 2015, the bed linen and bedspread segment reached about USD 16.5 billion. The United States and Europe are the biggest consumers constituting 60% of the home textiles imports, while nations like India, China, and Pakistan are the key suppliers.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 3250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245317
Chine Home Textiles Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET INSIGHTS AND DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Drivers
4.3 Restraints
4.4 Opportunities
4.5 Challenges
4.6 Trends Influencing the China Home Textile Market
4.7 Value Chain Analysis of the China Home Textile Market
4.8 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.9 Technological Innovations
4.10 Global and Regional Insights on Fabric Type (Cotton, Silk, Polyester, etc)
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product
5.1.1 Bed Linen and Bed Spread
5.1.2 Bath or Toilet
5.1.3 Kitchen Linen
5.1.4 Upholstery
5.1.5 Floor
5.2 By End User
5.2.1 Household
5.2.2 Commercial
5.3 By Distribution Channel
5.3.1 Online
5.3.2 Offline
6 COMPANY PROFILES
6.1 Luolai Home Textile Co. Ltd
6.2 Hebei Ruichun Textile Co. Ltd
6.3 Sunvim Group
6.4 Fu Anna
6.5 Orient International Holding Shanghai Hometex Co. Ltd
6.6 Honsun Home Textile Co. Ltd
6.7 Hunan Mendale Hometextile Company Ltd
6.8 Beyond Home Textile
6.9 Jiangsu Bermo Home Textile Co. Ltd
6.10 Violet Home Textile Co. Ltd*
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS ON THE CHINA HOME TEXTILE MARKET
8 FUTURE OF THE CHINA HOME TEXTILE MARKET
9 APPENDIX
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Rapid Prototyping in Automotive Market Size – COVID-19 Impact on Industry Growth, Demand Status, New Technology, and Share Analysis with Business Opportunities Forecast to 2026
Financial Aid Management Software Market Growth by Top Key Players, Market Size, Types and Applications, Share Analysis with Trends, Top Performing Regions 2020 to 2026
Multivitamin and Mineral Supplements Market Size, Share Forecast 2020 | Growth Insights, Business Trends by Types and Applications, Opportunities and Challenges Forecast to 2025
Boombox Market Share 2020 by Top Key Players Profiles with COVID-19 Analysis, Regional Opportunities, Organization Size, Recent Demand Trends, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026
Industrial Metering Pumps Market 2020 with Global Industry Size and Share, Future Growth Rate, Leading Players Analysis, Trending Technologies, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026
3D Measuring Inspection Equipment Market by Growth Size Analysis 2020 | Future Trends by Regions, Prominent Players, Global Developments Status, Industry Segments with Business Share Forecast to 2026
Our Other Reports:
Protective Motorbike Riding Gear Market Size with Current Industry Scenario, Latest Opportunity, Top Key Players, Industry Share with Growth Analysis Forecast to 2020-2024 with COVID-19 Analysis
HVAC Pumps, Boosters and Heat Exchangers Market Size Analysis by SWOT Analysis, Competitive Landscape 2020 Top Key Players, Global Share, Revenue and Growth Analysis till 2026 | Industry Research.co
Heavy Duty Road Filtration Market Share 2020 by Top Key Players Profiles with COVID-19 Analysis, Regional Opportunities, Organization Size, Recent Demand Trends, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026
Respirator Masks Market Size and Global Trends 2020 | Growth Factors, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis, Forthcoming Developments, and Business Share Forecast to 2026
Disinfection Tunnels Market by Growth Size Analysis 2020 | Future Trends by Regions, Prominent Players, Global Developments Status, Industry Segments with Business Share Forecast to 2026
Lithium Battery Separator Material Market – Business Growth Rate, Top Key Players with COVID-19 Outbreak, Regional Overview, Upcoming Trends, Industry Size & Share Forecast to 2026