Chocolate Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024
The "Chocolate Market" report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report.
Scope of the Report:
The scope of the global chocolate market includes alfajores, softlines/selflines, boxed assortments, chocolate with toys, countlines, seasonal chocolate, molded chocolate and other chocolate confectionery. By distribution channel, the global chocolate market is segmented as supermarkets/ hypermarkets, specialist retailers, convenience stores, vending machines, online channel, variety stores and other distribution channels.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Impulse Purchasing Behaviour of Consumers
The impulse buying behavior of consumers is boosting the sales of chocolates across the globe. Consumers in the shopping store might not specifically be shopping for the confectionary goods like, chocolates. However, related confectionary items displayed at prominent places attract buyers’ attention and causes impulse buying behavior in them. The rising income levels of the consumers and the changing lifestyles are the key factors increasing the impulse purchase of the consumers. Children and grown-ups keep buying chocolates irrespective of their economic situation because chocolates are related to impulse purchase and are correlated with rewards and moments of happiness. The color and packaging of the chocolates play an important role in their purchase. The attractive packaging and color helps the manufacturer in gaining prompt spontaneous response from consumers. Purple was ranked, as the most influential color followed by red and blue, in stimulating the purchase of chocolate products.
Moulded Chocolates Dominating the Market
Molded chocolates include solid molded and segmented bars/blocks/tablets in various sizes; some are filled with nuts and/or raisins and are made of different types of chocolate i.e.: white, milk, and dark. Tablets in the countline format are also included. For example, Cadbury Dairy Milk (Cadbury), Galaxy (Mars), etc. Vegetable and chocolate combination is becoming popular across the chocolate market, globally. For instance, Tony Chocoloney introduced a limited edition chocolate bar with white chocolate, carrot, and walnut. The molded chocolate manufacturing companies implement innovative marketing and promotional activities, in order to increase the reach of its products among the targeted customers.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Chocolate Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porters 5 Force Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 Alfajores
5.1.2 Softlines/Selflines
5.1.3 Boxed Assortments
5.1.4 Countlines
5.1.5 Seasonal Chocolates
5.1.6 Molded Chocolates
5.1.7 Chocolates with Toys
5.1.8 Other Product Types
5.2 By Distribution Channel
5.2.1 Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets
5.2.2 Specialist Retailers
5.2.3 Convenience Stores
5.2.4 Vending Machines
5.2.5 Online Channel
5.2.6 Variety Stores
5.2.7 Other Distribution Channels
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Russia
5.3.2.6 Spain
5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 India
5.3.3.2 China
5.3.3.3 Australia
5.3.3.4 Japan
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 UAE
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Market Share Analysis
6.2 Most Active Companies
6.3 Most Adopted Strategies
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Mars Incorporated
6.4.2 Ferrero Group
6.4.3 Mondalez International
6.4.4 Hershey Co.
6.4.5 Nestle SA
6.4.6 Pladis
6.4.7 Chocoladenfabriken Lindt & Spr�ngli AG
6.4.8 Arcor
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
