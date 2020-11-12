Chocolate Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Chocolate Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Chocolate market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The scope of the global chocolate market includes alfajores, softlines/selflines, boxed assortments, chocolate with toys, countlines, seasonal chocolate, molded chocolate and other chocolate confectionery. By distribution channel, the global chocolate market is segmented as supermarkets/ hypermarkets, specialist retailers, convenience stores, vending machines, online channel, variety stores and other distribution channels.

Market Overview:

The global chocolate market is forecasted to reach USD 139.94 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The Global chocolate market is highly competitive, with the presence of numerous leading players accounting for the major share. The increasing demand and growing popularity of dark and organic chocolates are fuelling the market's growth. Furthermore, the seasonal demand plays an important role in the chocolates sales. Various companies are launching a wide range of chocolate varieties during occasions, like Easter. Factors, such as shape and packaging of chocolates are the key strategies adopted by companies to attain maximum sales during a festive season. Europe is the second largest market for chocolates. The molded chocolate segment dominated the market in 2017, and is the most consumed chocolate in Europe. Furthermore, it is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. In Europe, Russia is the largest market for chocolate, followed by Germany, the United Kingdom, and France. Major Key Players: Mars Incorporated, Ferrero Group, Mondalez International, Hershey Co., Nestle SA, Pladis, Chocoladenfabriken Lindt & Springli AG

Mars Incorporated

Ferrero Group

Mondalez International

Hershey Co.

Nestle SA

Pladis

Chocoladenfabriken Lindt & Springli AG