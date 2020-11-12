Chocolate Milk Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions
The "Chocolate Milk Market" report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report.
Scope of the Report:
The scope of global chocolate milk market is segmented by distribution channel as Convenience Stores, hypermarkets/supermarkets and others. Other distribution channels include discounters, whole sale retailers, online retail stores, etc.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Surge in Demand for Fortified Beverages in Developing Countries
There has been a considerable shift in the lifestyles and diet habits of people over the past two decades. Consumers are becoming aware of these problems and, as a result, gradually moving toward functional food and beverage, which are promoted as being beneficial beyond basic nutrition. Promotion of fortified foods and beverages by China’s Ministry of Health, coupled with growing health concerns related to age, myopia in adults, and other diseases, are expected to drive the market. he key chocolate milk producers launched fortified chocolate milk drinks to maintain strong position in the competitive market. In Brazil, the presence of local players such as Laticínios Latco Ltda., are catering to the market growth by offering chocolate milk. The fortification of theses flavored milk is done with omega-3, omega-6, vitamin C, and vitamin E, by using liposomes is expected to drive the chocolate milk market.
Middle East and Africa Remain the Fastest Growing Markets
The chocolate milk market is facing stiff competition from the protein shakes and non-dairy drinks market globally, constant marketing efforts from the dairy industry have led to adults and athletes opting for chocolate milk who have previously dismissed chocolate milk as a drink for children. Factors expected to drive the demand are increasing consumer disposable income, and increase in consumer awareness regarding healthy benefits of the flavored dairy products such as chocolate milk in South Africa. The increasing number of new product launches across the country is one of the key drivers in the market. Key market players across the country are increasingly focusing on increasing the number of product launches, which will strengthen their position in the market. The most popular flavors under the flavored milk category in Saudi Arabia are banana, chocolate and strawberry. These flavors are popular among younger generation and manufacturers are launching specific flavored milk marketed towards children’s.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Chocolate Milk Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porters Five-Force Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Distribution Channel
5.1.1 Supermarket/ Hypermarkets
5.1.2 Convenience Stores
5.1.3 Other Distribution Channels
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 United States
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.1.3 Mexico
5.2.1.4 Rest of North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 Germany
5.2.2.2 UK
5.2.2.3 France
5.2.2.4 Spain
5.2.2.5 Italy
5.2.2.6 Russia
5.2.2.7 Rest of Europe
5.2.3 Asia Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 Japan
5.2.3.3 India
5.2.3.4 Australia
5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 South America
5.2.4.1 Brazil
5.2.4.2 Colombia
5.2.4.3 Rest of South America
5.2.5 Middle East and Africa
5.2.5.1 South Africa
5.2.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Key Strategies Adopted
6.2 Most Active Analysis
6.3 Market Share Analysis
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Nestle SA
6.4.2 Arla Foods
6.4.3 Dean Foods
6.4.4 Dairy Farmers of America Inc.
6.4.5 Saputo Inc.
6.4.6 Royal FrieslandCampina
6.4.7 Amul
6.4.8 Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association Inc.
6.4.9 Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co.
6.4.10 Groupe Danone
6.4.11 The Hershey Company
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
