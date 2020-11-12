Cholera Vaccines Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Cholera Vaccines Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Cholera Vaccines market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Cholera is caused by Vibrio cholerae via the consumption of contaminated food or water. The infected individuals suffer from severe watery diarrhea, eventually leading to dehydration, which if unattended, may lead to death, owing to access water loss. Oral vaccination has been observed to be the best preventive treatment for cholera and has proved to be very useful to prevent huge outbreaks. There are two basic types of vaccines given for cholera: whole-cell V. cholerae O1, in combination with a recombinant B-subunit of cholera toxin (WC/rBS), and killed oral O1 and O139.

The growth of the global cholera vaccines market can be attributed to multiple factors, such as the increasing incidences of cholera, rising initiatives by public and private entities, and growing awareness regarding cholera across the world. In 2017, 10 million doses of oral cholera vaccines were funded in affected countries via stockpile. This stockpile has been accessed 52 times since the funding, by 18 countries across the world, including Sierra Leone and Haiti. However, a lack of access to adequate care for cholera, coupled with a large number of unreported cases, are expected to pull back the growth of the market. Major Key Players:

Astellas Pharma Inc.

AstraZeneca

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Merck & Co. Inc.

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

PaxVax Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Shantha Biotechnics Private Limited

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd