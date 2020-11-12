Cinnamon Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Cinnamon Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Cinnamon market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Cinnamon is a spice made from the bark of a tropical tree, which can be used as a powder or a stick. The report presents a wide-ranging analysis of the market size of the cinnamon market, globally. Production, consumption, import, and export analysis have been included for each country, under the study.

Market Overview:

– The global market for cinnamons was valued at 0.23 million metric ton, in terms of volume of production, in 2018, and it is expected to reach a volume of 0.25 million metric ton by 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 2.21% over the forecast period, 2019-2024.

– Indonesia is the world's leading producer of cinnamon, accounting for 40% of the total global output

Key Market Trends:

Sri Lanka Emerges as the Largest Exporter of Cinnamon in the World

Sri Lanka is the largest exporter and fourth-largest producer of cinnamon in the world. The main cinnamon producing regions in Sri Lanka are Kandy, Matale, Belihull Oya, Haputale, Horton planes, and the Sinharaja forest range. The major countries that import cinnamon from Sri Lanka are Mexico, the United States, Peru, Colombia, and Ecuador, among others. The demand for Ceylon cinnamon is increasing in countries, like Mexico, the United States, Peru, Bolivia, Chile, and Guatemala.

Asia Pacific Leads the Global Cinnamon Market

Asia-Pacific is the world’s leading producer of cinnamon, with Indonesia alone accounting for nearly 40% of the total global output. In 2018, Indonesia was the biggest cinnamon producer with a production of 1,021 thousand metric ton. China, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka followed with about 77, 35, and 16 thousand metric ton of production, respectively. In recent years, there has been an increasing demand for spices, including cinnamon, globally. Additionally, there is also a significant rise in adoption of cinnamon in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industry, in recent years. This increase in the market demand trends is encouraging the growth of cinnamon production in major producing countries, such as Indonesia, China, and Sri Lanka. The major importers of cinnamon are the United States, Mexico, India, and the Netherlands.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

