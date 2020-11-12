Clinical Trials Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024
The “Clinical Trials Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Clinical Trials market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
As per the , clinical trials are experiments that are conducted under clinical research and follow a regulated protocol. These experiments are primarily performed to obtain data regarding the safety and efficacy of newly developed drugs. Clinical trial data is mandatory for drug approval, as well as for it to be introduced in the market. These trials are performed under three phases (I, II, and III), which depends upon various factors. This process is not only expensive, but also time consuming, and requires expertise at all stages.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Phase III is the Largest Segment Under Phases that is Expected to Grow During the Forecast Period
The market is expected to be dominated by Phase III, with Phase I expected to witness the fastest growth. Phase III is one of the most critical phases assessing the effectiveness of the new intervention, as well as its value in clinical practice. The Phase I trial in the market studied is also expected to grow at a steady rate, due to the increasing number of investigative new drug (IND) applications filed. The government initiatives in emerging economies for the promotion of drug discovery and continuous technological innovations are expected to propel the market growth.
North America has been Reported with the Largest Growth that is Expected to Follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period
North America dominated the overall market, owing to the presence of big outsourcing firms and increasing R&D in the region. However, increasing R&D investments and an increasing demand for drug development are the major factors responsible for the market emergence in the United States.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Clinical Trials Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Demand for Clinical Trials in the Emerging Markets
4.2.2 High R&D Expenditure of the Pharmaceutical Industry
4.2.3 Rising Prevalence of Diseases
4.2.4 Focus on Rare Diseases and Multiple Orphan Drugs in the Pipeline
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Lack of Skilled Workforce Clinical Research
4.3.2 Lower Healthcare Reimbursement in the Developing Countries
4.3.3 Stringent Regulations for Patient Enrollment
4.4 Porter’ s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Phase
5.1.1 Phase I
5.1.2 Phase II
5.1.3 Phase III
5.1.4 Phase IV
5.2 By Design
5.2.1 Treatment Studies
5.2.1.1 Randomized Control Trial
5.2.1.1.1 Double Blind Trial Randomized Trial
5.2.1.1.2 Single Blind Trial Randomized Trial
5.2.1.1.3 Non-blind Randomized Trial
5.2.1.2 Adaptive Clinical Trial
5.2.1.3 Non-randomized Control Trial
5.2.2 Observational Studies
5.2.2.1 Cohort Study
5.2.2.2 Case Control Study
5.2.2.3 Cross Sectional Study
5.2.2.4 Ecological Study
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Clinipace
6.1.2 Laboratory Corporation of America
6.1.3 Eli Lilly and Company
6.1.4 ICON PLC
6.1.5 Novo Nordisk AS
6.1.6 PAREXEL International Corporation
6.1.7 Pfizer Inc.
6.1.8 Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC
6.1.9 IQVIA
6.1.10 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
6.1.11 Sanofi
6.1.12 Wuxi AppTec
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
