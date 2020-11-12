Casting Equipment Market Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players Forecast to 2026 | DISA Group, Loramendi, Kunkel Wagner

“

The report titled Global Casting Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Casting Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Casting Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Casting Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Casting Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Casting Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Casting Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Casting Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Casting Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Casting Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Casting Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Casting Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: DISA Group, Loramendi, Kunkel Wagner, Sinto, Baoding Well

Market Segmentation by Product: Ordinary Sand Casting

Special Casting



Market Segmentation by Application: Aircraft Parts Casting

Automobile Parts Casting

Pumps & Valves Parts Casting

Other



The Casting Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Casting Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Casting Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Casting Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Casting Equipment Product Overview

1.2 Casting Equipment Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Ordinary Sand Casting

1.2.2 Special Casting

1.3 Global Casting Equipment Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Casting Equipment Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Casting Equipment Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Casting Equipment Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Casting Equipment Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Casting Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Casting Equipment Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Casting Equipment Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Casting Equipment Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Casting Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Casting Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Casting Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Casting Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Casting Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Casting Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Casting Equipment Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Casting Equipment Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Casting Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Casting Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Casting Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Casting Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Casting Equipment Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Casting Equipment Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Casting Equipment as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Casting Equipment Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Casting Equipment Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Casting Equipment by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Casting Equipment Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Casting Equipment Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Casting Equipment Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Casting Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Casting Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Casting Equipment Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Casting Equipment Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Casting Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Casting Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Casting Equipment by Application

4.1 Casting Equipment Segment by Application

4.1.1 Aircraft Parts Casting

4.1.2 Automobile Parts Casting

4.1.3 Pumps & Valves Parts Casting

4.1.4 Other

4.2 Global Casting Equipment Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Casting Equipment Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Casting Equipment Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Casting Equipment Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Casting Equipment by Application

4.5.2 Europe Casting Equipment by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Casting Equipment by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Casting Equipment by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Casting Equipment by Application

5 North America Casting Equipment Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Casting Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Casting Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Casting Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Casting Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Casting Equipment Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Casting Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Casting Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Casting Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Casting Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Casting Equipment Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Casting Equipment Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Casting Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Casting Equipment Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Casting Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Casting Equipment Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Casting Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Casting Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Casting Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Casting Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Casting Equipment Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Casting Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Casting Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Casting Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Casting Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Casting Equipment Business

10.1 DISA Group

10.1.1 DISA Group Corporation Information

10.1.2 DISA Group Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 DISA Group Casting Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 DISA Group Casting Equipment Products Offered

10.1.5 DISA Group Recent Developments

10.2 Loramendi

10.2.1 Loramendi Corporation Information

10.2.2 Loramendi Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Loramendi Casting Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 DISA Group Casting Equipment Products Offered

10.2.5 Loramendi Recent Developments

10.3 Kunkel Wagner

10.3.1 Kunkel Wagner Corporation Information

10.3.2 Kunkel Wagner Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Kunkel Wagner Casting Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Kunkel Wagner Casting Equipment Products Offered

10.3.5 Kunkel Wagner Recent Developments

10.4 Sinto

10.4.1 Sinto Corporation Information

10.4.2 Sinto Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Sinto Casting Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Sinto Casting Equipment Products Offered

10.4.5 Sinto Recent Developments

10.5 Baoding Well

10.5.1 Baoding Well Corporation Information

10.5.2 Baoding Well Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Baoding Well Casting Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Baoding Well Casting Equipment Products Offered

10.5.5 Baoding Well Recent Developments

11 Casting Equipment Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Casting Equipment Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Casting Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Casting Equipment Industry Trends

11.4.2 Casting Equipment Market Drivers

11.4.3 Casting Equipment Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

