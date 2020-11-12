Marine Omega-3 Market New Opportunity To Hit New Growth Level 2020-2026| BASF, EPAX, Golden Omega

The global Marine Omega-3 market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Marine Omega-3 market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Marine Omega-3 market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Marine Omega-3 market, such as DSM, BASF, EPAX, Golden Omega, TASA, Omega Protein, Croda, KD Pharma (Marine Ingredients), GC Rieber, Polaris, Auqi, Kinomega, Skuny, Xinzhou, Anti-Cancer, Sinomega, Orkla Health, LYSI, OLVEA Fish Oils, Hofseth BioCare, Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Bioprocess Algae, Shandong Yuwang Pharmaceutical, Maruha Nichiro Foods, Solutex They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Marine Omega-3 market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Marine Omega-3 market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Marine Omega-3 market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Marine Omega-3 industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Marine Omega-3 market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Marine Omega-3 market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Marine Omega-3 market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Marine Omega-3 market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Marine Omega-3 Market by Product: , Marine Animals Source Omega-3, Marine Plant Source Omega-3 Market

Global Marine Omega-3 Market by Application: Dietary Supplements, Fortified Food and Beverage, Infant Formula, Pharmaceuticals, Pet Foods, Others

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Marine Omega-3 market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Marine Omega-3 Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Marine Omega-3 market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Marine Omega-3 industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Marine Omega-3 market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Marine Omega-3 market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Marine Omega-3 market?

Table Of Contents:

Table of Contents 1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Marine Omega-3 Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Marine Omega-3 Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Marine Animals Source Omega-3

1.3.3 Marine Plant Source Omega-3

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Marine Omega-3 Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Dietary Supplements

1.4.3 Fortified Food and Beverage

1.4.4 Infant Formula

1.4.5 Pharmaceuticals

1.4.6 Pet Foods

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Marine Omega-3 Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.1 Global Marine Omega-3 Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Marine Omega-3 Sales (2015-2026)

2.2 Marine Omega-3 Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Marine Omega-3 Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Marine Omega-3 Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Marine Omega-3 Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.4 Marine Omega-3 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Marine Omega-3 Market Top Trends

2.4.2 Market Drivers

2.4.3 Marine Omega-3 Market Challenges 2.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Marine Omega-3 Players: Views for Future 3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Marine Omega-3 Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)

3.1.1 Global Marine Omega-3 Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Marine Omega-3 Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Marine Omega-3 Sales in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Marine Omega-3 by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Marine Omega-3 Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Marine Omega-3 Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Marine Omega-3 Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Marine Omega-3 as of 2019)

3.4 Global Marine Omega-3 Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Marine Omega-3 Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Marine Omega-3 Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Marine Omega-3 Product Offered 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Marine Omega-3 Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Marine Omega-3 Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Marine Omega-3 Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Marine Omega-3 Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.1 Global Marine Omega-3 Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Marine Omega-3 Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Marine Omega-3 Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.4 Marine Omega-3 Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Marine Omega-3 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Marine Omega-3 Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Marine Omega-3 Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Marine Omega-3 Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.4 Marine Omega-3 Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Marine Omega-3 Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Marine Omega-3 Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Marine Omega-3 Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.4 Marine Omega-3 Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Marine Omega-3 Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 North America Marine Omega-3 Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 North America Marine Omega-3 Breakdown Data by Application

6.4 North America Marine Omega-3 Breakdown Data by Countries

6.4.1 North America Marine Omega-3 Sales by Countries

6.4.2 North America Marine Omega-3 Revenue by Countries

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Marine Omega-3 Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 Europe Marine Omega-3 Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 Europe Marine Omega-3 Breakdown Data by Application

7.4 Europe Marine Omega-3 Breakdown Data by Countries

7.4.1 Europe Marine Omega-3 Sales by Countries

7.4.2 Europe Marine Omega-3 Revenue by Countries

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Marine Omega-3 Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 Asia Pacific Marine Omega-3 Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Marine Omega-3 Breakdown Data by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific Marine Omega-3 Breakdown Data by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Marine Omega-3 Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Marine Omega-3 Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Marine Omega-3 Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Latin America Marine Omega-3 Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Latin America Marine Omega-3 Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Latin America Marine Omega-3 Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Latin America Marine Omega-3 Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Latin America Marine Omega-3 Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Marine Omega-3 Breakdown Data by Type

10.2 Middle East and Africa Marine Omega-3 Breakdown Data by Application

10.3 Middle East and Africa Marine Omega-3 Breakdown Data by Countries

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Marine Omega-3 Sales by Countries

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Marine Omega-3 Revenue by Countries

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

10.3.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles

11.1 DSM

11.1.1 DSM Corporation Information

11.1.2 DSM Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.1.3 DSM Marine Omega-3 Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 DSM Marine Omega-3 Products and Services

11.1.5 DSM SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 DSM Recent Developments

11.2 BASF

11.2.1 BASF Corporation Information

11.2.2 BASF Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.2.3 BASF Marine Omega-3 Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 BASF Marine Omega-3 Products and Services

11.2.5 BASF SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 BASF Recent Developments

11.3 EPAX

11.3.1 EPAX Corporation Information

11.3.2 EPAX Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.3.3 EPAX Marine Omega-3 Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 EPAX Marine Omega-3 Products and Services

11.3.5 EPAX SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 EPAX Recent Developments

11.4 Golden Omega

11.4.1 Golden Omega Corporation Information

11.4.2 Golden Omega Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.4.3 Golden Omega Marine Omega-3 Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Golden Omega Marine Omega-3 Products and Services

11.4.5 Golden Omega SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Golden Omega Recent Developments

11.5 TASA

11.5.1 TASA Corporation Information

11.5.2 TASA Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.5.3 TASA Marine Omega-3 Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 TASA Marine Omega-3 Products and Services

11.5.5 TASA SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 TASA Recent Developments

11.6 Omega Protein

11.6.1 Omega Protein Corporation Information

11.6.2 Omega Protein Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.6.3 Omega Protein Marine Omega-3 Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Omega Protein Marine Omega-3 Products and Services

11.6.5 Omega Protein SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Omega Protein Recent Developments

11.7 Croda

11.7.1 Croda Corporation Information

11.7.2 Croda Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.7.3 Croda Marine Omega-3 Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Croda Marine Omega-3 Products and Services

11.7.5 Croda SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Croda Recent Developments

11.8 KD Pharma (Marine Ingredients)

11.8.1 KD Pharma (Marine Ingredients) Corporation Information

11.8.2 KD Pharma (Marine Ingredients) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.8.3 KD Pharma (Marine Ingredients) Marine Omega-3 Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 KD Pharma (Marine Ingredients) Marine Omega-3 Products and Services

11.8.5 KD Pharma (Marine Ingredients) SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 KD Pharma (Marine Ingredients) Recent Developments

11.9 GC Rieber

11.9.1 GC Rieber Corporation Information

11.9.2 GC Rieber Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.9.3 GC Rieber Marine Omega-3 Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 GC Rieber Marine Omega-3 Products and Services

11.9.5 GC Rieber SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 GC Rieber Recent Developments

11.10 Polaris

11.10.1 Polaris Corporation Information

11.10.2 Polaris Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.10.3 Polaris Marine Omega-3 Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Polaris Marine Omega-3 Products and Services

11.10.5 Polaris SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Polaris Recent Developments

11.11 Auqi

11.11.1 Auqi Corporation Information

11.11.2 Auqi Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.11.3 Auqi Marine Omega-3 Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.11.4 Auqi Marine Omega-3 Products and Services

11.11.5 Auqi SWOT Analysis

11.11.6 Auqi Recent Developments

11.12 Kinomega

11.12.1 Kinomega Corporation Information

11.12.2 Kinomega Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.12.3 Kinomega Marine Omega-3 Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Kinomega Marine Omega-3 Products and Services

11.12.5 Kinomega SWOT Analysis

11.12.6 Kinomega Recent Developments

11.13 Skuny

11.13.1 Skuny Corporation Information

11.13.2 Skuny Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.13.3 Skuny Marine Omega-3 Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Skuny Marine Omega-3 Products and Services

11.13.5 Skuny SWOT Analysis

11.13.6 Skuny Recent Developments

11.14 Xinzhou

11.14.1 Xinzhou Corporation Information

11.14.2 Xinzhou Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.14.3 Xinzhou Marine Omega-3 Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Xinzhou Marine Omega-3 Products and Services

11.14.5 Xinzhou SWOT Analysis

11.14.6 Xinzhou Recent Developments

11.15 Anti-Cancer

11.15.1 Anti-Cancer Corporation Information

11.15.2 Anti-Cancer Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.15.3 Anti-Cancer Marine Omega-3 Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Anti-Cancer Marine Omega-3 Products and Services

11.15.5 Anti-Cancer SWOT Analysis

11.15.6 Anti-Cancer Recent Developments

11.16 Sinomega

11.16.1 Sinomega Corporation Information

11.16.2 Sinomega Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.16.3 Sinomega Marine Omega-3 Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Sinomega Marine Omega-3 Products and Services

11.16.5 Sinomega SWOT Analysis

11.16.6 Sinomega Recent Developments

11.17 Orkla Health

11.17.1 Orkla Health Corporation Information

11.17.2 Orkla Health Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.17.3 Orkla Health Marine Omega-3 Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Orkla Health Marine Omega-3 Products and Services

11.17.5 Orkla Health SWOT Analysis

11.17.6 Orkla Health Recent Developments

11.18 LYSI

11.18.1 LYSI Corporation Information

11.18.2 LYSI Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.18.3 LYSI Marine Omega-3 Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 LYSI Marine Omega-3 Products and Services

11.18.5 LYSI SWOT Analysis

11.18.6 LYSI Recent Developments

11.19 OLVEA Fish Oils

11.19.1 OLVEA Fish Oils Corporation Information

11.19.2 OLVEA Fish Oils Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.19.3 OLVEA Fish Oils Marine Omega-3 Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 OLVEA Fish Oils Marine Omega-3 Products and Services

11.19.5 OLVEA Fish Oils SWOT Analysis

11.19.6 OLVEA Fish Oils Recent Developments

11.20 Hofseth BioCare

11.20.1 Hofseth BioCare Corporation Information

11.20.2 Hofseth BioCare Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.20.3 Hofseth BioCare Marine Omega-3 Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 Hofseth BioCare Marine Omega-3 Products and Services

11.20.5 Hofseth BioCare SWOT Analysis

11.20.6 Hofseth BioCare Recent Developments

11.21 Nippon Suisan Kaisha

11.21.1 Nippon Suisan Kaisha Corporation Information

11.21.2 Nippon Suisan Kaisha Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.21.3 Nippon Suisan Kaisha Marine Omega-3 Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.21.4 Nippon Suisan Kaisha Marine Omega-3 Products and Services

11.21.5 Nippon Suisan Kaisha SWOT Analysis

11.21.6 Nippon Suisan Kaisha Recent Developments

11.22 Bioprocess Algae

11.22.1 Bioprocess Algae Corporation Information

11.22.2 Bioprocess Algae Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.22.3 Bioprocess Algae Marine Omega-3 Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.22.4 Bioprocess Algae Marine Omega-3 Products and Services

11.22.5 Bioprocess Algae SWOT Analysis

11.22.6 Bioprocess Algae Recent Developments

11.23 Shandong Yuwang Pharmaceutical

11.23.1 Shandong Yuwang Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

11.23.2 Shandong Yuwang Pharmaceutical Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.23.3 Shandong Yuwang Pharmaceutical Marine Omega-3 Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.23.4 Shandong Yuwang Pharmaceutical Marine Omega-3 Products and Services

11.23.5 Shandong Yuwang Pharmaceutical SWOT Analysis

11.23.6 Shandong Yuwang Pharmaceutical Recent Developments

11.24 Maruha Nichiro Foods

11.24.1 Maruha Nichiro Foods Corporation Information

11.24.2 Maruha Nichiro Foods Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.24.3 Maruha Nichiro Foods Marine Omega-3 Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.24.4 Maruha Nichiro Foods Marine Omega-3 Products and Services

11.24.5 Maruha Nichiro Foods SWOT Analysis

11.24.6 Maruha Nichiro Foods Recent Developments

11.25 Solutex

11.25.1 Solutex Corporation Information

11.25.2 Solutex Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.25.3 Solutex Marine Omega-3 Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.25.4 Solutex Marine Omega-3 Products and Services

11.25.5 Solutex SWOT Analysis

11.25.6 Solutex Recent Developments 12 Supply Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 12.1 Supply Chain Analysis 12.2 Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 Marine Omega-3 Sales Channels

12.2.2 Marine Omega-3 Distributors

12.3 Marine Omega-3 Customers 13 Estimates and Projections by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Marine Omega-3 Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Marine Omega-3 Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Marine Omega-3 Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026) 13.2 North America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.1 North America Marine Omega-3 Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.2 North America Marine Omega-3 Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.3 North America Marine Omega-3 Size Forecast by County (2021-2026) 13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.1 Europe Marine Omega-3 Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.2 Europe Marine Omega-3 Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.3 Europe Marine Omega-3 Size Forecast by County (2021-2026) 13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.1 Asia Pacific Marine Omega-3 Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.2 Asia Pacific Marine Omega-3 Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.3 Asia Pacific Marine Omega-3 Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.1 Latin America Marine Omega-3 Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.2 Latin America Marine Omega-3 Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.3 Latin America Marine Omega-3 Size Forecast by County (2021-2026) 13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast

13.6.1 Middle East and Africa Marine Omega-3 Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.2 Middle East and Africa Marine Omega-3 Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.3 Middle East and Africa Marine Omega-3 Size Forecast by County (2021-2026) 14 Research Findings and Conclusion 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

