D-dimer Testing Market Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2019-2029

Global D-dimer Testing Market: Overview

The growth of the global d-dimer testing market is ascribed to its high demand across the globe. Shortage of radiological interventions, cost effectiveness, and high accuracy is expected to bolster demand for d-dimer tests over the timeframe of analysis, from 2019 to 2029. Increasing prevalence of quite high level of d-dimer in the early ages of women owing to the presence of higher burden of related diseases is likely to augur well for the global d-dimer testing market in the years to come.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy Of This Report: https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=6825

There has been a manifold rise in the incidences of pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases worldwide along with the augmented demand for the techniques of advanced coagulation testing, which are estimated to pave way for rapid growth of the global d-dimer testing market in the near future. In addition to that, growing incidences of various lifestyle diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases is expected to augur well for the market in the over the assessment tenure.

Product, test type, method, application, end use, and region are the three key parameters based on which the global d-dimer testing market has been divided. The objective of such segmentation is to offer a clearer, 360-degree view of the market.

Global D-dimer Testing Market: Notable Developments

The global d-dimer testing market has witnessed significant developments in the recent years. One of such developments pertaining to the market is mentioned below:

In April 2019, US-based Ortho Clinical Diagnostics collaborated with Diazyme Laboratories, Inc. to introduce its d-dimer assay. This new product had been one of latest offerings of Ortho Clinical’s Partnership Assay Program, which enables the company to offer quick, flexible, and high value esoteric testing solutions. With the launch of this product, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is estimated to accentuate its abilities to provide innovative and high value assay to its customers.

Some of the key players in the global d-dimer testing market comprise the below-mentioned:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Diazyme Laboratories, Inc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

BioMérieux SA

Sekisui Diagnostics, LLC

BioMedica Diagnostics Inc.

Buy This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/checkout?rep_id=6825<ype=S

Global D-dimer Testing Market: Key Trends

The following challenges, drivers, and opportunities characterize the global d-dimer testing market over the assessment period, from 2019 to 2029.

Increased Fatalities due to and High Prevalence of VTE Accelerate Growth of the Market

A d-dimer test refers to a blood test that can be utilized for the purpose of ruling out the presence of a life threatening blood clot. This test looks for the presence of d-dimer in blood. This d-dimer is a fragment of protein made by the dissolution of a blood clot in the body. When one is injured, clotting of blood is necessary to prevent continuous flow of blood from the body. Usually body dissolves the clot with the healing of the injury. However, with the disorder in blood clotting, clots are even formed in the absence of any injury and do not dissolve the way they usually do. Emergence of such conditions can be extremely damaging and even life threatening, which is why the demand for d-dimer testing rises as it assists in the detection of d-dimer in blood.

According to the findings of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly 900,000 Americans suffer from venous thromboembolism or VTE and around 100,000 of them die of it. Many extensive studies have estimated that augmented level of d-dimer indicates presence of many clinical conditions like acute pancreatitis, coronary artery disease, HIV infection, and atrial fibrillation. Such findings are expected to widen scope of the global d-dimer testing market in the years to come.

Global D-dimer Testing Market: Geographical Analysis

North America is expected to dominate the global d-dimer testing market and account for a large chunk of the market revenue. The prominence of North America market is ascribed to the presence of various regulatory guidelines for the purpose of management of venous thromboembolism in the region. In addition, there are many publications elaborating on the widening scope of use of d-dimer, which is likely to support growth of the regional over the analysis tenure.

The global d-dimer testing market is segmented as:

Product

Analyzers

Reagents & Consumables

Test Type

Clinical Laboratory Tests

Point-of-Care Tests

Method

Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

Latex-enhanced Immunoturbidimetric Assays

Fluorescence Immunoassays

Application

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Pulmonary Embolism (PE)

Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation (DIC)

End Use

Hospitals

Academic & Research Institutes

Diagnostic Centers

Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Russia

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

The Middle East

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

To know more about the table of contents, you can click @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=6825

About TMR Research

TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to busi-ness entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experi-enced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.