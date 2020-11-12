RNA-BASED THERAPEUTICS AND VACCINES MARKET QUALITATIVE INSIGHTS ON APPLICATION 2029

Global RNA-based Therapeutics and Vaccines Market: Overview

RNA-based biopharmaceuticals is a comparatively new class of treatment and it comprises vaccines and therapeutics. These biopharmaceuticals are prophylactic medicines that are used in the treatment of various rare and chronic diseases, which includes certain cardiovascular conditions, tuberculosis, diabetes, and cancer. The main objective of RNA therapeutics is to invent a cure for rare diseases and various unmet clinical conditions. This field is research-based and advancement made in the field of technology is likely to expand the global RNA-based therapeutics and vaccines market over the tenure of assessment.

Development of various promising technologies such as RNAi interference technology, SMaRT technology, and antisense technology are likely to offer promising growth opportunities for the global RNA-based therapeutics and vaccines market in the years to come.

The global RNA-based therapeutics and vaccines market has been classified based on product type, indication type, and region. The main objective of providing such a comprehensive report is to provide a deep insight into the market.

Global RNA-based Therapeutics and Vaccines Market: Notable Developments

The global RNA-based therapeutics and vaccines market has come across some path-breaking developments in the last few years. One of such developments shaping the course of the market is mentioned below:

In 2018, US-based Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. have entered into a strategic collaboration to come up with RNAi therapeutics for the purpose of treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a chronic liver disease.

Some of the key market players of the global RNA-based therapeutics and vaccines market are

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Moderna Therapeutics, Inc

Marina Biotech, Inc.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp.

Santaris Pharma A/S (A Roche Company)

Global RNA-based Therapeutics and Vaccines Market: Growth Drivers

Presence of Large of Patients with Infectious and Chronic Diseases to Generate Demand

The growth of the global RNA based therapeutics and vaccine market is likely to be influenced by the demand to find cure for infectious diseases and cancer. In addition, the pool of patient is very large, which is likely to emerge as another growth factor for the global RNA based therapeutics and vaccine market in the forthcoming years. The shortage of availability of alternative options of treatment for very rare diseases is likely to boost the demand for RNA-based therapeutics and vaccines over the period of analysis. Besides, augmented emphasis on the development of reimbursement policies by legislative bodies has triggered the development process of molecules of RNA.

Various non-profit organizations have made substantial financial investment for the advancement and development of RNA therapeutics. The rising demand for therapeutics in the treatment of various unmet medical conditions is likely to bolster growth of the global RNA based therapeutics and vaccine market in the years to come. On the other hand, high rates of failure and high cost involved with the research are expected to restrict development of the global RNA based therapeutics and vaccine market over the period of analysis.

Global RNA-based Therapeutics and Vaccines Market: Regional Outlook

Of all the regions that have been analyzed in the report, North America is estimated to account for the most of the share in the global RNA based therapeutics and vaccine market. The growth of the region is ascribed to the high adoption rate of latest technologies. Besides, increased prevalence of various chronic diseases in North America is likely to augur well for the regional market in the times to come.

Asia Pacific is likely to emerge as another highly lucrative region in the global RNA based therapeutics and vaccine market. Substantial investment being made by government authorities for the development of the market in the years to come, which is likely to drive the demand in the region.

The global RNA-based Therapeutics and Vaccines market is segmented as:

Product Type

RNA-based Therapeutics

RNA-based Vaccines

Indication Type

Oncology

Immunology

Ophthalmology

Cardiovascular Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Genetic Diseases

