Functional Proteins Market Trend, Size, Current Industry Figures, Forecast 2020-2026| Major Players: Kerry Group, Arla Foods AMBA, Fonterra Co-Operative, Glanbia, Koninklijke DSM, Archer Daniels Midland, Frieslandcampina, Saputo Ingredients, APC, AMCO Proteins, Abbott Nutrition, Real Dairy Australia, Cargill

LOS ANGELES, United States: Considering COVID-19 impact and the increasing demand of global market, QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Functional Proteins Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Functional Proteins market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Functional Proteins market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Functional Proteins market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Kerry Group, Arla Foods AMBA, Fonterra Co-Operative, Glanbia, Koninklijke DSM, Archer Daniels Midland, Frieslandcampina, Saputo Ingredients, APC, AMCO Proteins, Abbott Nutrition, Real Dairy Australia, Cargill Market Segment by Product Type: , Hydrolysates, Whey Protein Concentrates, Whey Protein Isolates Market Segment by Application: , Functional Foods, Functional Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Animal Nutrition

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Functional Proteins market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Functional Proteins market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Functional Proteins industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Functional Proteins market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Functional Proteins market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Functional Proteins market

TOC

1 Functional Proteins Market Overview

1.1 Functional Proteins Product Overview

1.2 Functional Proteins Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Hydrolysates

1.2.2 Whey Protein Concentrates

1.2.3 Whey Protein Isolates

1.3 Global Functional Proteins Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Functional Proteins Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Functional Proteins Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Functional Proteins Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Functional Proteins Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Functional Proteins Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Functional Proteins Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Functional Proteins Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Functional Proteins Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Functional Proteins Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Functional Proteins Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Functional Proteins Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Functional Proteins Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Functional Proteins Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Functional Proteins Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global Functional Proteins Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Functional Proteins Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Functional Proteins Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Functional Proteins Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Functional Proteins Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Functional Proteins Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Functional Proteins Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Functional Proteins Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Functional Proteins as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Functional Proteins Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Functional Proteins Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Functional Proteins by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Functional Proteins Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Functional Proteins Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Functional Proteins Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Functional Proteins Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Functional Proteins Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Functional Proteins Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Functional Proteins Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Functional Proteins Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Functional Proteins Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Functional Proteins by Application

4.1 Functional Proteins Segment by Application

4.1.1 Functional Foods

4.1.2 Functional Beverages

4.1.3 Dietary Supplements

4.1.4 Animal Nutrition

4.2 Global Functional Proteins Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Functional Proteins Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Functional Proteins Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Functional Proteins Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Functional Proteins by Application

4.5.2 Europe Functional Proteins by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Functional Proteins by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Functional Proteins by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Functional Proteins by Application 5 North America Functional Proteins Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Functional Proteins Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Functional Proteins Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Functional Proteins Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Functional Proteins Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Functional Proteins Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Functional Proteins Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Functional Proteins Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Functional Proteins Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Functional Proteins Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Functional Proteins Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Functional Proteins Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Functional Proteins Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Functional Proteins Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Functional Proteins Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Functional Proteins Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Functional Proteins Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Functional Proteins Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Functional Proteins Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Functional Proteins Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Functional Proteins Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Functional Proteins Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Functional Proteins Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Functional Proteins Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Functional Proteins Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Functional Proteins Business

10.1 Kerry Group

10.1.1 Kerry Group Corporation Information

10.1.2 Kerry Group Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Kerry Group Functional Proteins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Kerry Group Functional Proteins Products Offered

10.1.5 Kerry Group Recent Developments

10.2 Arla Foods AMBA

10.2.1 Arla Foods AMBA Corporation Information

10.2.2 Arla Foods AMBA Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Arla Foods AMBA Functional Proteins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Kerry Group Functional Proteins Products Offered

10.2.5 Arla Foods AMBA Recent Developments

10.3 Fonterra Co-Operative

10.3.1 Fonterra Co-Operative Corporation Information

10.3.2 Fonterra Co-Operative Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Fonterra Co-Operative Functional Proteins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Fonterra Co-Operative Functional Proteins Products Offered

10.3.5 Fonterra Co-Operative Recent Developments

10.4 Glanbia

10.4.1 Glanbia Corporation Information

10.4.2 Glanbia Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Glanbia Functional Proteins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Glanbia Functional Proteins Products Offered

10.4.5 Glanbia Recent Developments

10.5 Koninklijke DSM

10.5.1 Koninklijke DSM Corporation Information

10.5.2 Koninklijke DSM Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Koninklijke DSM Functional Proteins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Koninklijke DSM Functional Proteins Products Offered

10.5.5 Koninklijke DSM Recent Developments

10.6 Archer Daniels Midland

10.6.1 Archer Daniels Midland Corporation Information

10.6.2 Archer Daniels Midland Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Archer Daniels Midland Functional Proteins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Archer Daniels Midland Functional Proteins Products Offered

10.6.5 Archer Daniels Midland Recent Developments

10.7 Frieslandcampina

10.7.1 Frieslandcampina Corporation Information

10.7.2 Frieslandcampina Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Frieslandcampina Functional Proteins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Frieslandcampina Functional Proteins Products Offered

10.7.5 Frieslandcampina Recent Developments

10.8 Saputo Ingredients

10.8.1 Saputo Ingredients Corporation Information

10.8.2 Saputo Ingredients Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Saputo Ingredients Functional Proteins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Saputo Ingredients Functional Proteins Products Offered

10.8.5 Saputo Ingredients Recent Developments

10.9 APC

10.9.1 APC Corporation Information

10.9.2 APC Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 APC Functional Proteins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 APC Functional Proteins Products Offered

10.9.5 APC Recent Developments

10.10 AMCO Proteins

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Functional Proteins Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 AMCO Proteins Functional Proteins Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 AMCO Proteins Recent Developments

10.11 Abbott Nutrition

10.11.1 Abbott Nutrition Corporation Information

10.11.2 Abbott Nutrition Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Abbott Nutrition Functional Proteins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Abbott Nutrition Functional Proteins Products Offered

10.11.5 Abbott Nutrition Recent Developments

10.12 Real Dairy Australia

10.12.1 Real Dairy Australia Corporation Information

10.12.2 Real Dairy Australia Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Real Dairy Australia Functional Proteins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Real Dairy Australia Functional Proteins Products Offered

10.12.5 Real Dairy Australia Recent Developments

10.13 Cargill

10.13.1 Cargill Corporation Information

10.13.2 Cargill Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Cargill Functional Proteins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Cargill Functional Proteins Products Offered

10.13.5 Cargill Recent Developments 11 Functional Proteins Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Functional Proteins Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Functional Proteins Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Functional Proteins Industry Trends

11.4.2 Functional Proteins Market Drivers

11.4.3 Functional Proteins Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

