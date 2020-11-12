Single Use Bioprocessing Market Strong Revenue By Top Key Players: Applikon Biotechnology BV, CESCO BIOENGINEERING CO., LTD, Danaher, Eppendorf AG
Global single use bioprocessing market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 16.9% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to increasing demand for bioprocessed products. Few of the major competitors currently working in global single use bioprocessing market are 3M, Applikon Biotechnology BV, CESCO BIOENGINEERING CO., LTD, Danaher, Eppendorf AG, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Merck KGaA, PBS Biotech, Inc., Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Rentschler Biopharma SE, Corning Incorporated, Avantor Fluid Handling LLC, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Infors AG, Entegris, Lonza, Kuhner AG, MEISSNER FILTRATION PRODUCTS, INC. among others.
Global Single Use Bioprocessing Market By Type (Upstream, Fermentation, Downstream), Product (Tangential-Flow Filtration Devices, Simple & Peripheral Elements, Apparatus & Plants, Work Equipment), Applications (Monoclonal Antibody Production, Vaccine Production, Plant Cell Cultivation, Patient Specific Cell Therapies, Others), Method (Filtration, Storage, Cell Culture, Purification, Mixing), Material (Plastic, Silicone, Others), End User (Biopharmaceuticals Industry, CMOs & CROs, Pharmaceuticals Industry, Neutraceuticals Industry, Chemicals Industry, Academic & Research Laboratories, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Market Definition:
Single-use bioprocessing is used in the development of disposable bioprocessing equipment and accessories to manufacture biopharmaceutical products. Single use bioprocessing are in high demand due to wide applicability in various industries and various processes such as in bioprocessing of enzymes, the food related process of filtration, cells, medical equipment, distillation and other. Increasing benefits of bioprocessed products is one of major factor contributing growth in the global single use bioprocessing market. Additionally, constant research and development of single use bioprocessing helps to reduce development cost of bioprocessed products.
Market Drivers
- Low risk of product cross-contamination is expected to drive the growth of the market
- Faster implementation of single use bioprocessing is expected to drive the growth of the market
- Low manufacturing costs and lesser environmental impact of single-use bioprocessing technologies is expected boost the market growth
- Increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals is expected to enhance growth of the market
Market Restraints
- Issues related to leachable and extractable acts as restricting factor for the growth of the market
- Lack of skilled operators in single use bioprocessing is expected to hinder the market growth
- Stringent regulations regarding the use of disposable bioprocessing systems will also restrict the market growth in the forecast period
Segmentation:
By Type
- Upstream
- Fermentation
- Downstream
By Product
- Tangential-Flow Filtration Devices
- Simple & Peripheral Elements
- Tubing, Filters, Connectors, & Transfer Systems
- Bags & Containers
- Sampling Systems
- Probe & Sensors
- pH Sensor
- Oxygen Sensors
- Pressure Sensors
- Temperature Sensors
- Conductivity Sensors
- Flow Sensors
- Other Sensors
- Others
- Apparatus & Plants
- Bioreactors
- Bioreactors, by capacity
- Up to 1000 L
- Above 1000 to 2000 L
- Above 2000 L
- Mixing, storage, & filling systems
- Filtration system
- Chromatography systems
- Others
- Bioreactors, by capacity
- Work Equipment
- Cell culture system
- Syringes
- Others
- Bioreactors
By Applications
- Monoclonal Antibody Production
- Vaccine Production
- Plant Cell Cultivation
- Patient Specific Cell Therapies
- Other
By Method
- Filtration
- Storage
- Cell Culture
- Purification
- Mixing
By Material
- Plastic
- Polyethylene (PE)
- Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)
- Polyamide
- Other Plastic Materials
- Silicone
- Others
By End User
- Biopharmaceuticals Industry
- CMOs & CROs
- Pharmaceuticals Industry
- Nutraceuticals Industry
- Chemicals Industry
- Academic & Research Laboratories
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- US.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In April 2016, Entegris has launched single-use bioprocessing system Aramus 2D bag assembly available in 2-liter sizes, 1-liter and 500-ml. Aramus assemblies use ultrapure, advanced film technology that is comprised of gamma-stable film and one fluoropolymer in a single layer. The product launch will help company to increase product portfolio in bioprocessing market
- In October 2016, General Electric’s Life Sciences business has expanded single-use technology manufacturing facility in Westborough, Massachusetts, U.S. The major focus of manufacturing facility expansion is to fulfill future demand single-use bioprocessing technologies. The expanded manufacturing site will provide a wide range of single-use products, such as cell growth bags, based on a new developed film platform subsequent from GE’s strategic alliance with Sealed Air
Competitive Analysis:
Global single use bioprocessing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of single use bioprocessing market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
