Single Cell Genomics and Proteomics Market Strong Revenue By Top Key Players: Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bruker, General Electric, PerkinElmer Inc, Luminex Corporation

Global single cell genomics and proteomics market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing application of single cell analysis in genomics & proteomics and developments in mass spectrometry-based proteomics are the factor for the market growth. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global single cell genomics and proteomics market is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Merck KGaA, Danaher., WATERS, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bruker, General Electric, PerkinElmer Inc, Luminex Corporation., Creative Proteomics., Promega Corporation., ProteinSimple., Yikon Genomics., Takara Bio Inc., Resolution Bioscience, Inc., QIAGEN, Celsee, Inc., 10x Genomics., BD among others.

Ask for Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-single-cell-genomics-and-proteomics-market

Global Single Cell Genomics and Proteomics Market By Single Cell Genomics Process Step (Cell isolation, Sample Preparation, Genomics Analysis), Single Cell Genomics Analytical Technology (Tubing PCR, qPCR, Microarray, Next-Generation-Sequencing, Other), Proteomics Components (Instruments, Reagents, Services), Proteomics Reagents (Immunoassay Reagents, Spectroscopy Reagents, Chromatography Reagents, Protein Microarray Reagents, X-Ray Crystallography Reagents, Electrophoresis Reagents, Protein Fractionation Reagents), Proteomics Services & Software (Core Proteomics Services, Bioinformatics Software & Services), Single Cell Genomics Applications (Genomic Variation, Subpopulation Characterization, Circulating Tumor Cells, Cell Differentiation / Reprograming Method, Others), Proteomic Application (Drug Discovery, Disease Diagnosis, Other), End- Users (Academic Institutes, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Clinical Research Institutes), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition:

Single-cell genomics is a method for investigating the heterogeneity of cells and identifying new molecular characteristics related to clinical results. This strategy enables the complexity of cell variety to be identified in a sample without the loss of data that happens when analyzing multicellular or bulk tissue samples. Proteomics is the study of protein structure and functions used in drug development, diagnosis, and disease therapy. They are mainly used to assess protein manufacturing rates, protein participation in metabolic processes, protein interaction with each other, and protein alteration.

Market Drivers

Growing demand for personalized medicine will drive the market growth

Rising pharmaceutical and biotechnology R&D expenses and government funding for proteomics acts as a market driver

Growth of latest protocols and reagents used for downstream evaluation to maximize DNA / RNA distortion from single cells will also enhance the growth of this market

Technological advancement is another factor boosting this market growth

Market Restraints

High cost of proteomics instruments will restrict the growth of this market

Lack of skilled and trained professionals will also hamper the market growth

If You Have Any Query, Ask Our Experts @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-single-cell-genomics-and-proteomics-market

Segmentation:

By Single Cell Genomics Process Step

Cell isolation

Sample Preparation

Genomics Analysis

By Single Cell Genomics Analytical Technology

Tubing PCR

qPCR, Microarray

Next-Generation-Sequencing

Other

By Proteomics Components

Instruments Microarray Spectrometry NMR Spectrometry Mass Spectrometry X-ray Crystallography Chromatography Supercritical Fluid Chromatography Affinity Chromatography Ion Chromatography HPLC Systems Electrophoresis Surface Plasmon Resonance Protein Fractionation Reagents

Reagents Microarray Spectroscopy X-ray Crystallography Chromatography Electrophoresis Immunoassay Protein Fractionation Reagents

Services

By Proteomics Reagents

Immunoassay Reagents

Spectroscopy Reagents

Chromatography Reagents

Protein Microarray Reagents

X-Ray Crystallography Reagents

Electrophoresis Reagents

Protein Fractionation Reagents

By Proteomics Services & Software

Core Proteomics Services Protein Identification Services Protein Characterization Services Quantitative Proteomics Services Protein Purification Services Protein Separation Services Protein Sequencing Services Custom Assay Services

Bioinformatics Software & Services Bioinformatics Services Bioinformatics Tools Bioinformatics Databases



By Single Cell Genomics Applications

Genomic Variation

Subpopulation Characterization

Circulating Tumor Cells

Cell Differentiation / Reprograming Method

Others

By Proteomic Application

Drug Discovery

Disease Diagnosis

Other

By End-Users

Academic Institutes

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Clinical Research Institutes

By Geography

North America US. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy UK. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Summa Equity announced the acquisition of Olink Proteomics so they can develop precision medicine with the help of proteomics which will help them to advance healthcare. This will also provide opportunity to the company so they can improve patient treatment and will enhance their operations in the market

In March 2017, Takara Bio USA Holdings, Inc announced the acquisition of WaferGen Bio-systems, Inc. This acquisition will help the company to use WaferGen single-cell insulation and processing techniques with their RNA-seq and T-cell (TCR) profiling techniques. This will also expand their offer in genetic analysis

Competitive Analysis:

Global single cell genomics and proteomics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of single cell genomics and proteomics market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global single cell genomics and proteomics market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

Browse Complete Table of Contents @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-single-cell-genomics-and-proteomics-market

About Data Bridge Market Research

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: [email protected]