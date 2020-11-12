U.S. Small Caliber Ammunition Market Size, Application, Regional Analysis, Latest Innovation and Future Estimations 2020 to2026

According to the survey America’s Complex Relationship with Guns by Pew Research center, In 2017, there were 67% of people use guns for protection and 38% for hunting and 30% for sport shooting. Moreover, 52% were frequent gun users in shooting ranges, and 34% often uses for hunting. There were around 66% of Americans carry more than one gun, out of which 37% carried 2-4 guns while 29% had more than five guns. The presence of such a massive number of guns in the country created demand for small ammunition, which are mostly used in handguns, shotguns, and rifles. According to the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) published 2019 Firearms and ammunition industry economic impact report, the shooting sports industry growth reached USD 52.1 billion in 2018 which was USD 51.4 billion in 2017.

The rise in the number of gun users in the commercial sector for both hunting and sports has continued to drive the demand for small-caliber ammunition. The use of small-caliber guns gaining popularity in shooting sports and hunting. Small calibers are made up of higher-quality components, including the bullets, brass, primers, and powders, and are loaded to strict specifications with tighter quality control. Thus, the ammunition maintains the accuracy and consistency from shot to shot.

Prudent Partnerships to Stimulate Competition

The U.S. Small Caliber Ammunition market forecast by Fortune Business Insights paints a dynamic picture of the competition in this market owing to increasing strategic collaborations between competitors. Such collaborations are aimed at consolidating the players’ hold on the market through broadening of their service offerings.

Key Industry Developments:

