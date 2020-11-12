5G in Aviation Market to Register 53.46% CAGR till 2026; Rising Demand for In-flight Broadband Services to Fuel the Market

The Global 5G In Aviation Market Size is projected to reach USD 4.2 billion, surging at a CAGR of 53.46% during the forecast period. Increasing need to replace 4G LTE with 5G technology in aviation is foreseen to be one of the central factors driving the growth of this market. Aviation industry is expanding at breakneck speed and 5G technology is slated to play a crucial role in charting its development. Introduction of 5G in this industry is aimed at establishing a robust connectivity infrastructure that would facilitate seamless communication between aircraft and their ground control systems. Moreover, high-speed internet on planes would enable people to conduct business activities whilst they are flying, saving them precious time and energy. More importantly, 5G will be instrumental in strengthening the integration of Internet of Things (IoT) technology in the aviation domain, a feat that would be difficult to attain with 4G LTE. This would greatly augment the 5G in aviation market growth till 2026.

Get Sample PDF Brochure with Impact of COVID19:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/5g-in-aviation-market-101778

According to a new report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Global 5G in Aviation Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Platform (5G Airport and 5G Aircraft), Technology (FWA, URLLC/MMTC, and eMBB), Communication Infrastructure (Small Cell, Radio Access Network (RAN) and Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS)), 5G Services (Airport Operations, and Aircraft Operations), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”, the market value stood at USD 0.2 billion in 2019. The report shares profound insights into the various drivers, dynamics, and other factors that will shape the development of this market during the forecast period. Besides this, the report also provides an elaborative overview of the overall industry outlook that will also influence the market. Lastly, the research contained in the report will aid businesses to take important strategic decisions in a well-informed manner.

Rising Utility of 5G Technology in Aviation to Boost Growth Prospects

Increasing demand for 5G connectivity in flying operations is expected to be one of the leading 5G in aviation market trends. This is because 5G can be utilized in a wide range of applications. For instance, 5G technology can prove to be critical in drone operations as high-speed connectivity can provide crucial real-time data for any kind of military activity. Furthermore, 5G in aviation can elevate the safety and security quotient of airplanes as pilots will able to communicate swiftly with air control towers in times of distress. One of the most important benefits of aviation 5G is real-time aircraft health monitoring, which can be accomplished through predictive maintenance tools and techniques. These benefits are likely to accelerate the 5G in aviation market revenue in the near future.

Prudent Partnerships to Stimulate Competition

The 5G in aviation market forecast by Fortune Business Insights paints a dynamic picture of the competition in this market owing to increasing strategic collaborations between competitors. Such collaborations are aimed at consolidating the players’ hold on the market through broadening of their service offerings.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/5g-in-aviation-market-101778

Prominent Players:

ONEWEB

Global Eagle Entertainment

Smartsky Networks

Huawei

Aeromobile Communications

Gogo

Inseego Corp.

Nokia Corporation

Cisco Systems

Panasonic Avionics Corporation

An Outline of the Global Landscape:-

Analyzing the size of the Global 5G in Aviation Market on the basis of value and volume.

Technological Advancement and product developments.

Deeply profiling future prospects and historical data base by complete industry research.

Worldwide manufacturing analysis and supply chain.

Extensive analysis of the market emerging trends and technology assessment.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report With TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/5g-in-aviation-market-101778

Key Industry Developments:

October 2019: Gogo joined hands with Airspan Networks to develop a novel air-to-ground (ATG) 5G network. It will be designed for business aviation aircraft, small mainline jets, and commercial regional jets shuttling along the US-Canada border areas.

Gogo joined hands with Airspan Networks to develop a novel air-to-ground (ATG) 5G network. It will be designed for business aviation aircraft, small mainline jets, and commercial regional jets shuttling along the US-Canada border areas. September 2019: Vodafone installed its 5G network at London’s Gatwick Airport. This is part of Gatwick Airport’s five-year digital transformation program, which will make Gatwick one of the first smart airports in the whole of UK.

Have a Look at Related News:

https://www.fox34.com/story/42864100/satellite-bus-market-flourish-strongly-and-rising-space-exploration-missions-to-boost-industry-development-by-industry-analysis-of-top-leaders

https://www.wrcbtv.com/story/42864100/satellite-bus-market-flourish-strongly-and-rising-space-exploration-missions-to-boost-industry-development-by-industry-analysis-of-top-leaders

https://www.erienewsnow.com/story/42864100/satellite-bus-market-flourish-strongly-and-rising-space-exploration-missions-to-boost-industry-development-by-industry-analysis-of-top-leaders

https://www.rfdtv.com/story/42864100/satellite-bus-market-flourish-strongly-and-rising-space-exploration-missions-to-boost-industry-development-by-industry-analysis-of-top-leaders

https://www.kake.com/story/42864100/satellite-bus-market-flourish-strongly-and-rising-space-exploration-missions-to-boost-industry-development-by-industry-analysis-of-top-leaders

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245