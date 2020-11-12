Global Customer Relationship Management Market Latest Industry Trends, Share, Size and 2027 Forecast Research Report

The global customer relationship management market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Software, Services), By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), By Application (Marketing and Sales Automation, Customer Management, Lead Generation and Customer Retention, Customer Support), By Vertical (BFSI, Manufacturing, IT and Telecommunications, Retail and Consumer Goods,) and Regional Forecast, 2020–2027”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/08/10/2075834/0/en/CRM-Market-to-Reach-USD-113-46-Billion-by-2027-Increasing-Investments-in-Integration-of-Advanced-Concepts-to-Aid-Growth-says-Fortune-Business-Insights.html

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other customer relationship management market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of companies profiled in the report Customer relationship management Market:

Copper CRM, Inc. (San Francisco, California)

Creatio (Boston, Massachusetts)

Freshworks, Inc. (California, United States)

HubSpot, Inc. (Massachusetts, United States)

Infor, Inc. (New York, United States)

Infusion Software, Inc. (Keap) (Arizona, United States)

Insightly, Inc. (California, United States)

Microsoft Corporation (Washington, United States)

Oracle Corporation (California, United States)

Pipedrive (New York, United States)

com, Inc. (California, United States)

SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany)

SugarCRM (California, United States)

com (London, United Kingdom)

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd. (Tamil Nadu, India)

North America to Witness Considerable Growth; Increasing Product Adoption by Major Companies in this Region will Bode Well for Market Growth

The report analyses the latest market trends across five major regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, the market in North America is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The increasing use of these solutions by large scale companies, especially in the United States will emerge in favor of growth of the regional market. As of 2019, the market in North America was worth 15.84 billion and this value is projected to increase at a considerable pace in the coming years. The market in Europe will derive growth from the presence of several large scale CRM vendors in countries such as Germany, UK, and France.

Industry Developments:

July 2019 – Pipedrive, announced that it will be adding AI capabilities to its existing CRM software. Through the integration of AI, Pipedrive will look to enhance its CRM solutions and subsequently acquire a wider consumer base.

Regional Analysis for Customer Relationship Management Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Customer Relationship Management Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Customer Relationship Management Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Customer Relationship Management Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

