Parcel Sortation Systems Market Growing at a Significant Rate in the Forecast Period 2027 || GreyOrange pte ltd., Invata Intralogisitcs, Dematic, Murata Machinery, Ltd. and More

Global Parcel Sortation Systems Market Analysis:

Global parcel sortation systems market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the wide range of application of parcel sortation systems in several industrial segments. Technological advancement and automation is positively impacting the growth of the market in developing and developed regions.

Details Key Players of Parcel Sortation Systems Market:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global parcel sortation systems market are, GreyOrange pte ltd., Invata Intralogisitcs, Dematic, Murata Machinery, Ltd., Vanderlande Industries, BEUMER GROUP, Honeywell Intelligrated, Fives, Bastian Solutions, Inc., Siemens, SOLYSTIC SAS, BÖWE SYSTEC GmbH, Intralox, L.L.C, viastore, Okura Yusoki Co. Ltd., GBI Intralogistics, Inc., OCM Spa, Equinox, Falcon Autotech Private Limited, Pitney Bowes Inc. among others..

Major Market Drivers, Restraint and Key Development:

Increasing demand of IOT technology is is another factor boosting the growth of the market in the forecast period

Higher maintenance cost and initial investment is expected to restrain the market growth

In June 2019, GreyOrange pte ltd. launches twelve thousand parcel-per-hour sortation system named as Flexo robotics system including courier items of up to 15 kgs. It can be installed in fifteen days due to its simple modularity, design and standardisation. It offers flexible automation. They carry the parcels from its place of arrival to its sort destination using AI and machine learning algorithms. This launch will expand the product portfolio of the company in creating new avenues in the parcel sortation systems market

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

Regions North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World Countries United States United Kingdom China Middle East Canada Germany Japan Africa Mexico France India Oceania Italy South Korea Taiwan

