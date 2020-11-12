Network Packet Broker Market Exploring Future Growth and Key Trends || VIAVI Solutions Inc., Keysight Technologies, Gigamon and More

The large scale Global Network Packet Broker Market research report recognizes and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market. Following aspects are kept into view while formulating this global Network Packet Broker Market report and include the market type, organization size, availability on-premises, end-users’ organization type, and the availability in Global market size, revenue generated from the sales and technologies by various application segments are also evaluated in this Network Packet Broker Market report.

Global Network Packet Broker Market Analysis:

Global network packet broker market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 7.9 % in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Details Key Players of Network Packet Broker Market:

Some of the major players operating in this market are NETSCOUT, VIAVI Solutions Inc., Keysight Technologies, Gigamon, APCON, Garland Technology, Big Switch Networks, Inc., Network Critical, Corvil, Microtel Innovation S.r.l, Juniper Networks, Inc., Arista Networks, Inc., CPACKET NETWORKS, Niagara Networks, Profitap HQ B.V., CGS Tower Networks, Datacom Systems INC, 5FeetNetworks Oy, Cisco and ECI Telecom among others.

Major Market Drivers, Restraint and Key Development:

Increased and rapid growth of use of internet, online multimedia and web applications

Lack of compatibility and complications related to connections with different data centre architectures

In March 2019, Arista Networks, Inc. launched new and disruptive Arista 7360X Series which doubles the system density while decreasing energy and cost. It offers customization, scale, efficiency and choice on effectiveness which simplifies the designs of a cloud network. Arista and Facebook engineering teams came together in the development of the system and enable complete management with the control aircraft via FBOSS (Facebook Open Switches Software). This enhances the product portfolio of the company in the market.

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

Regions North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World Countries United States United Kingdom China Middle East Canada Germany Japan Africa Mexico France India Oceania Italy South Korea Taiwan

