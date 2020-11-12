Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Impressive Gains With Top Key Players || Agami , Apple Inc, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Microsoft and More

The large scale Global Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market research report recognizes and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market. Following aspects are kept into view while formulating this global Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market report and include the market type, organization size, availability on-premises, end-users’ organization type, and the availability in Global market size, revenue generated from the sales and technologies by various application segments are also evaluated in this Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market report.

The idea of this Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market research report is high level analysis of major market segments and recognition of opportunities in Semiconductors industry, Experienced and innovative industry experts estimate strategic options, figure out winning action plans and help out businesses make critical bottom-line decisions, Precious market insights with the new skills, latest tools and innovative programs can be achieved via this Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market report which helps them accomplish business goals.

Global Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Analysis:

Global network-attached storage (NAS) market is to register a healthy CAGR of 20.42% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to increased reliance on digital content keeping small and mid-size businesses (SMBS) in the cloud environment.

Details Key Players of Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Global Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market are Agami , Apple Inc, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Microsoft, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Buffalo Americas, Inc. , Broadberry Data Systems Ltd, Cisco, Conceptronic, NETGEAR, eRacks Open Source Systems, Dell Inc, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation. , Red Hat, Inc., HP Development Company, L.P., Overland-Tandberg, Oracle and Nutanix among others.

Major Market Drivers, Restraint and Key Development:

Increased reliance on digital content keeping small and mid-size businesses (SMBS) in the cloud environment

Concerns regarding bandwidth performance for remotely hosted NAS

In January 2018, QNAP Systems has launched collaboration with Netgate, showcasing a combined strategy by applying pfSense technology on the QNAP NAS to create fresh safety and networking training at CES 2018. Security is of paramount significance to all companies and is also a top concern for QNAP as a networked memory service supplier. In relation to working with the CVE listing authority (CNA) and promoting McAfee Antivirus facilities, QNAP is now working with Netgate to ensure future network security with the pfSense firewall alternative on the QNAP NAS.

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

Regions North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World Countries United States United Kingdom China Middle East Canada Germany Japan Africa Mexico France India Oceania Italy South Korea Taiwan

