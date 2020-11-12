Multifactor Authentication Market Size 2020-Industry Share, Growth, Trends, Revenue Analysis, Top Leaders | 3M, Broadcom., FUJITSU, OneSpan Inc. and more

The large scale Global Multifactor Authentication Market research report recognizes and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market. Following aspects are kept into view while formulating this global Multifactor Authentication Market report and include the market type, organization size, availability on-premises, end-users’ organization type, and the availability in Global market size, revenue generated from the sales and technologies by various application segments are also evaluated in this Multifactor Authentication Market report.

The idea of this Multifactor Authentication Market research report is high level analysis of major market segments and recognition of opportunities in Semiconductors industry, Experienced and innovative industry experts estimate strategic options, figure out winning action plans and help out businesses make critical bottom-line decisions, Precious market insights with the new skills, latest tools and innovative programs can be achieved via this Multifactor Authentication Market report which helps them accomplish business goals.

Global Multifactor Authentication Market Analysis:

Global multifactor authentication market is to register a healthy CAGR of 17.40% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to surging trend for bring your own device (BYOD) and increasing cyber-attacks.

Details Key Players of Multifactor Authentication Market:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global multifactor authentication market are Safran, Thales Group, NEC Corporation, 3M, Broadcom., FUJITSU, OneSpan Inc., HID Global Corporation/ASSA ABLOY AB., RSA Security LLC., SUPREMA., Crossmatch, Censornet, Duo, IDEMIA, ZKTECO CO., LTD.., Watchdata, SecurEnvoy Ltd, SecuGen Corporation, Entrust Datacard Corporation, Messe Frankfurt New Era Business Media Ltd. among others.

Major Market Drivers, Restraint and Key Development:

Technological advancements in biometric and cloud-based authentication services, drives the market growth

High complexity and cost involved in applying MFA solutions, hinders the market growth

In June 2019, Microsoft to require multi-factor authentication for Cloud Solution Providers. Cloud solution providers will have to use multi-factor authentication to assist businesses and handle their Office365 accounts. It will prevent the account from getting hacked or from any kind of cyber-attacks. This will help in the expansion of the product portfolio for the company.

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

Regions North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World Countries United States United Kingdom China Middle East Canada Germany Japan Africa Mexico France India Oceania Italy South Korea Taiwan

