Veterinary Imaging Equipment Market Business Opportunities, Top Manufacture, Growth till 2026

The Global Veterinary Imaging Equipment Market Size is geographically divided into Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, North America, and Europe. Amongst these, North America is projected to lead the global veterinary imaging equipment market during the forecast period. This is likely to occur due to a rise in the awareness regarding advanced animal imaging technologies, increasing number of pet population, and growing cases of zoonotic diseases.

Telerad Tech, BCF, and Other Prominent Key Players Focus on Advanced Imaging Software Tools to Enhance Growth

Telerad Tech, a provider of radiology software solutions on cloud, based in the U.S.A., unveiled its proprietary veterinary radiology software called VETSpa, in April 2018. The launching event took place at the BSAVA Congress, a global veterinary event that was held in Birmingham in the U.K. In May 2018, BCF and Echo Control Medical SAS, two of the most prominent veterinary imaging equipment companies merged to form a brand new imagining division named IMV imaging, within the IMV Technologies group.

Some of the major companies that are present in the global veterinary imaging equipment market are Siemens AG, Esaote SpA, General Electric Company, Onex Corporation, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Hitachi, Ltd., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Idexx Laboratories, Inc., BCF, Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging Ltd., and Canon Medical Systems Corporation, among others.

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Veterinary Imaging Equipment Market

More Trending Topics from Future Business Insights:

Veterinary Vaccine Adjuvants Market

Blood Group Typing Market

Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market

Antiepileptic Drugs (AED) Market

Reading Glasses Market

Hair Transplant Market

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market

Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market

Multiple Myeloma Market

Prescription Drugs Market

Smart Inhalers Market

Smart Contact Lenses Market

Veterinary Vaccine Adjuvants Market

Blood Group Typing Market