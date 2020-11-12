Global Solvent Borne Adhesives Market 2020 Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth by Trending Regions by 2024
“Solvent Borne Adhesives Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Solvent Borne Adhesives market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Demand for Chloroprene Rubber
– Contact adhesives, based on chloroprene, have several performance advantages over substitute adhesive systems, in a wide variety of related applications, where quick, permanent, and high-strength bonds are desired.
– About one-third of chloroprene produced is used as a raw material for adhesives. Excellent adhesive properties and formulating characteristics at competitive prices against other adhesive technologies have contributed to the dominance of chloroprene solvent-borne adhesives in various segments.
– A substantial advantage of chloroprene contact adhesives is auto adhesion, which results in an instantaneous bond. It can also be formulated to provide a long exposure time before the adhesive coated substrates are combined.
– The US shoe industry was the first major industry to adopt chloroprene contact adhesives on a large scale. Although this market has witnessed a decline over the past 20 years, the global shoe industry is still the major consumer of chloroprene adhesives, especially in Asia-Pacific.
– Due to environmental, health, and safety concerns, chloroprene adhesive compositions are being preferred over their organic counterparts. Emerging economies, such as China and India, are expected to dominate the chloroprene contact adhesive segment of the market studied, over the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
– Asia-Pacific holds the maximum share and is expected to retain its share during the forecasted period, because of growing transportation and footwear industry in countries, like China, India & ASEAN economies.
– The willingness of various national governments of emerging countries in the region, to stimulate domestic activity amid trade tensions and the resurgence of investment are reassuring signals for domestic demand.
– The GDP of the Chinese and the Indian economy both are expected to grow more that 6% during the forecast period.
– All such aforementioned factors are expected to drive the market in the region during the study period.
Market Overview:
Solvent Borne Adhesives market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Solvent Borne Adhesives market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Solvent Borne Adhesives market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Solvent Borne Adhesives market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Solvent Borne Adhesives market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Solvent Borne Adhesives ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Solvent Borne Adhesives market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Solvent Borne Adhesives space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Solvent Borne Adhesives market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Study objectives of Solvent Borne Adhesives Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Solvent Borne Adhesives market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Solvent Borne Adhesives market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Solvent Borne Adhesives market trends that influence the global Solvent Borne Adhesives market
Detailed TOC of Solvent Borne Adhesives Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Demand from Automotive and Footwear Industry in Asia Pacific countries
4.1.2 Other Drivers
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations Regarding VOC Emissions
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Resin Type
5.1.1 Chloroprene Rubber
5.1.2 Poly Acrylate (PA)
5.1.3 SBC Resin Adhesives
5.1.4 Others
5.2 End-user Industry
5.2.1 Building and Construction
5.2.2 Paper, Board and Packaging
5.2.3 Woodworking and Joinery
5.2.4 Transportation
5.2.5 Footwear
5.2.6 Electrical & Electronics
5.2.7 Others
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.3
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 United Kingdom
5.3.3.3 Italy
5.3.3.4 France
5.3.3.5 Rest of
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 3M
6.4.2 Alfa International Corporation
6.4.3 Arkema Group (Bostik SA)
6.4.4 Ashland Inc.
6.4.5 Avery Dennison Corp.
6.4.6 Benson Polymers Ltd.
6.4.7 Everad Adhesives SAS
6.4.8 DowDuPont
6.4.9 H.B. Fuller Company
6.4.10 Henkel AG & Co., KGaA
6.4.11 Huntsman Corp.
6.4.12 Jowat AG
6.4.13 LORD Corp.
6.4.14 Sika AG
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Recovering an Construction Sector
