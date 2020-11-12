Global Ortho-Xylene Market 2020 Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth by Trending Regions by 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Ortho-Xylene market” and its expanding nature. The Ortho-Xylene market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Ortho-Xylene market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Ortho-Xylene market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Ortho-Xylene market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Ortho-Xylene Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Ortho-Xylene market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Reasons to Purchase Ortho-Xylene Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how Ortho-Xylene market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the Ortho-Xylene market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, Ortho-Xylene market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the Ortho-Xylene market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Ortho-Xylene market players

Key Market Trends:

Phthalic Anhydride (PA) to Dominate the Market

– Phthalic anhydride is industrially an important raw material for the production of anthraquinone; is also used in the manufacture of many vat dyes and in alizarin and alizarin derivatives. It is used directly for the fluorescein, eosin, and rhodamine dyes.

– Several esters are made from phthalic anhydride and are largely used in the plastic industry as plasticizers. It is also used to manufacture alkyd resins, the glyptal and rezyl resins, dioctyl phthalate and the poly-vinyl resins.

– The ever-increasing demand for phthalic anhydride has stimulated a search for alternative raw materials. Ortho-xylene that is available in abundant quantities from the petroleum refineries appears to be the most suitable.

– As a raw material for the production of phthalic anhydride, o-xylene has several advantages. The oxidation of o-xylene permits a simpler feed system than that of the oxidation of naphthalene because of the liquid state of o-xylene.

– The theoretical amount of air required for oxidizing o-xylene is only two-thirds of that required for the oxidation of naphthalene. The heat emitted off during the reaction is 121 kcal less than that of naphthalene. The product is of higher purity and the theoretical yield percentage is higher than that of naphthalene. Furthermore, as o-xylene is a liquid at ordinary temperature, its use permits a simpler feed system.

– Thus, with the increasing demand for phthalic anhydrade, the consumption of o-xylene is likely to increase during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– In Asia-Pacific region, China is the largest economy in terms of GDP. The country’s annual growth of GDP was 6.8% in 2017. However, economic growth slowed down marginally and increased by 6.6% in 2018.

– The major proportion of ortho-xylene is in the manufacturing of phthalic anhydride that is used in the production of phthalate-based PVC plasticizers. China is the single largest market for plasticizers with more than 40% of global consumption. Some of the manufacturers of PVC in the country are Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Limited, Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd, Lubrizol, Hanwha Chemical, Formosa Plastics, etc.

– PVC is widely used in the automotive industry. PVC’s thermoplastic properties have lesser weight compared to metals. It has a lower cost of manufacturing methods compared to the cost of other methods. It is an ideal choice for exterior and automotive interior parts. PVC is favored for exterior parts, owing to its light weight, durability, easily shapeable quality, and attractive appearance.

– The overall cost of a component can be brought down to 20-60% by using PVC in place of alternative materials. Some of the automotive components made with PVC include instrument panels, floor coverings, mud flaps, seals, sun visors, and anti-stone damage protection.

– China is by far the largest automotive manufacturer in the world since 2009, with the current share of production of about 29.06%. In 2017, the Chinese automotive industry recorded a growth of 3.19% and reached a total of 29,015,434 units. However, the production decreased by 4.2% in 2018, owing to the decrease in domestic demand and penetration of automotive manufacturers to other countries. The decline is expected to be temporary, as the demand is still increasing.

– Therefore from the above-mentioned points, the high consumption of phthalic anhydride can be witnessed, which leads to an increase in demand for ortho-xylene in the forecast period.

Study objectives of Ortho-Xylene Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Ortho-Xylene market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Ortho-Xylene market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Ortho-Xylene market trends that influence the global Ortho-Xylene market

Detailed TOC of Ortho-Xylene Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand as an Intermediate for PVC Production

4.1.2 Extensive Usage of Ortho-Xylene in Paints and Adhesive Industries

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Detrimental Neurological Effects of Ortho-xylene

4.2.2 Usage of Naphthalene for the production of Phthalic Anhydride (PA)

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Phthalic Anhydride

5.1.2 Bactericides

5.1.3 Soybean Herbicides

5.1.4 Lube Oil Additives

5.1.5 Other Applications

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 Asia-Pacific

5.2.1.1 China

5.2.1.2 India

5.2.1.3 Japan

5.2.1.4 South Korea

5.2.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.2 North America

5.2.2.1 United States

5.2.2.2 Canada

5.2.2.3 Mexico

5.2.3 Europe

5.2.3.1 Germany

5.2.3.2 United Kingdom

5.2.3.3 Italy

5.2.3.4 France

5.2.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.2 South Africa

5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

6.4.2 Exxon Mobil Corporation

6.4.3 Flint Hills Resources.

6.4.4 Formosa Chemicals and Fibre Corporation

6.4.5 KP Chemical Corp.

6.4.6 Nouri Petrochemical Company

6.4.7 Reliance industries Ltd

6.4.8 Royal Dutch Shell

6.4.9 SK global chemical Co. Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

