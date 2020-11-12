Global Wooden Decking Market Entry Strategies, Countermeasures of Economic Impact and Marketing Channels to 2024
Wooden Decking market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Residential Sector to Dominate the Market
– Wooden decking is used in the residential sector both for new construction and repair and refurbishment in buildings. It is for a wide variety of purposes, such as cladding and siding, pathways, swimming pool decks, flooring, etc. in residential construction. The increasing demand for residential projects worldwide is expected to drive the wooden decking market through the forecast period.
– Countries, such as the United States, Germany, and China are expected to dominate the residential construction market through the forecast period.
– In the United States, the residential construction sector is expected to rise by around 6% in 2019, with construction for single-family expected to rise by 9% during the same year.
– In China, residential property investment was up 11.6% in the first two months of 2019, the fastest pace since August 2014. According to China’s National Bureau of Statistics, the primary residential sales reached USD1.9 trillion, in the year 2018.
– The an construction industry has now come on track since 2014. The construction output has been increased by more than 9% in the last four years. A growth rate of 6% is expected till 2020. The factor driving the growth in construction demand is the robust economic growth, with increasing household income and corporate profits.
– Overall, the booming residential market is expected to drive the use of wooden decking in the particular sector throughout the forecast period.
North America to dominate the market
– North America is one of the largest economies, having the and Canada in the leading position. is the world’s largest and most powerful economy in the world, with a per capita income of USD 65,058 in 2019. The economy’s growth rate was 2.9% in 2018 and is expected to slightly decrease to 2.3% in 2019.
– The construction industry in the is expected to rise by around 5% in 2019, which is higher than that of 2018. The residential sector in the country is also estimated to increase in 2019.
– Residential construction for single families has witnessed a growth in the states of Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Washington, Utah, Tennessee, Ohio, California, Idaho, and South Carolina. Geographically, the southern region of the country is expected to have the highest growth of nearly 6%, followed by the West, the Midwest, and Northeast regions.
– The non-residential construction, educational building construction, and public building construction increased in 2018 and are expected to grow during the forecast period.
– The growing construction industry in the is projected to propel the North America wooden decking market through the forecast period.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Wooden Decking market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Wooden Decking market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Wooden Decking market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Wooden Decking market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Wooden Decking ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Wooden Decking market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Wooden Decking space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Wooden Decking market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
the Global Wooden Decking Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors.
Study objectives of Wooden Decking Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Wooden Decking market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Wooden Decking market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Wooden Decking market trends that influence the global Wooden Decking market
Detailed TOC of Wooden Decking Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increase in Remodeling and Refurbishment Activities
4.1.2 Demand for Lavish Infrastructure in Developed Nations
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Replacement by Composite Decking
4.2.2 Other Restraints
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Pressure-treated wood
5.1.2 Redwood
5.1.3 Tropical hardwood
5.1.4 Cedar
5.1.5 Other Types
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Railing
5.2.2 Floor
5.2.3 Wall
5.2.4 Other Applications
5.3 End-user
5.3.1 Residential
5.3.2 Non-residential
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 Asia-Pacific
5.4.1.1 China
5.4.1.2 India
5.4.1.3 Japan
5.4.1.4 South Korea
5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.2 North America
5.4.2.1 United States
5.4.2.2 Canada
5.4.2.3 Mexico
5.4.3
5.4.3.1 Germany
5.4.3.2 United Kingdom
5.4.3.3 Italy
5.4.3.4 France
5.4.4 Rest of the World
5.4.4.1 South America
5.4.4.2 Middle East & Africa (MEA)
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 AZEK Building Products (TimberTech)
6.4.2 Sundek Interio
6.4.3 United Construction Products, Inc.
6.4.4 DuraLife
6.4.5 Alfresco Floors Ltd
6.4.6 Koppers Inc.
6.4.7 Humboldt Redwood Company
6.4.8 Kebony AS
6.4.9 Metsa Wood
6.4.10 Thermory AS
6.4.11 Trex Company Inc.
6.4.12 Universal Forest Products Inc.
6.4.13 Deck Solutions LLC
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Increasing Awareness about Wooden Decking in Emerging Nations
7.2 Other Opportunities
