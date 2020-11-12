Global Geofoams Market Share, Growth, Trend Analysis and Forecast from 2020-2024; Consumption Capacity by Volume and Production Value
“Geofoams Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Geofoams market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Roadways Segment to Dominate the Market Demand
– Roadways dominate the demand for geofoams. Geofoams are the most integral raw material used in roadways for construction over poor soils, road widening, foundation stabilization, airport runways & taxiways, bridge abutments, rail embankments, and underfill purposes.
– Geofoams are extensively used in road construction in order to fill void and provide structure support over poor soils. Thus, with growth in road construction projects the demand for geofoams is expected to increase during the forecast period.
– Asia-Pacific has been witnessing substantial roadways projects, along with growing commercial construction. Various foreign companies have been investing in countries, such as India, Indonesia, South Korea, China, and Vietnam, due to huge market demand and growth opportunities in such countries.
– With this, it has become important for the government to increase public infrastructure for promoting such foreign companies by offering proper infrastructure, which is expected to increase the demand and application of geofoams in the region.
– The increasing investments in Middle-East & Africa for construction of highways & airports is further likely to drive the demand of geofoams in the coming years. In addition, Fifa World Cup 2022 in Qatar is one of the major event which has led to boost in transportation projects in the region.
– Hence, all such growing infrastructure investments are projected to drive the growth of geofoams market during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. Growing infrastructure spending by the governments, and robust growth in residential & commercial construction in the region is projected to drive the demand for geofoams in the region.
– The governments in countries, such as China, India, Indonesia, and South Korea have already planned huge investments into public infrastructure, which is likely to create huge demand for geofoams in the region.
– China currently has numerous airport construction projects, such as, which are either in development or planning stage. These include – Beijing Capital International Airport, Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport, Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, etc. Besides, the government rolled out massive construction plans, including making provision for the movement of 250 million people to its new megacities over the next ten years.
– Additionally, the Indian government has announced its plans to build 100 airports before 2032, to meet the growing needs. An investment of about USD 60 billion is expected to flow for the aviation sector. Besides, the government has an investment target of USD 120.5 billion for developing 27 industrial clusters, which is expected to boost commercial construction in the country.
– In Indonesia, the government planned to invest in construction sector about USD 450 billion by 2021, which is expected to provide boost to residential construction in the country.
– Hence, all such projects are likely to boost the demand for geofoams in the region during the forecast period.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Geofoams market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Geofoams market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Geofoams market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Geofoams market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Geofoams market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Geofoams ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Geofoams market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Geofoams space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Geofoams market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Geofoams Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Geofoams Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Geofoams market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Geofoams market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Geofoams market trends that influence the global Geofoams market
Detailed TOC of Geofoams Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Rising Demand for Geofoams from Roadways
4.1.2 Better Alternative to Traditional Land Stabilization Materials
4.1.3 Increasing Investments in the Construction Sector of Asia-Pacific
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Vulnerability to Petroleum Solvents
4.2.2 Limited Technical Knowledge and Expertise about Geofoams in Emerging Economies
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)
5.1.2 Extruded Polystyrene (XPS)
5.2 End-user Industry
5.2.1 Roadways
5.2.2 Buildings
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 United Kingdom
5.3.3.3 France
5.3.3.4 Italy
5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 ACH Foam Technologies
6.4.2 AFM Corporation
6.4.3 Atlas EPS
6.4.4 Beaver Plastics
6.4.5 Carlisle
6.4.6 Drew Foam (Branford Castle)
6.4.7 FMI-EPS LLC
6.4.8 Harbor Foam Inc.
6.4.9 Insulation Corporation of America
6.4.10 NOVA Chemicals Corp.
6.4.11 Plasti-Fab Ltd
6.4.12 Poly Molding LLC
6.4.13 Styro Ltd
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Deployment of EPS Bridge Support Technology in Earthquake-prone Areas
