Global Metal Finishing Market 2020 Outlook to 2024: Top Companies in Market, Trends & Growth Factors and Details for Business Development

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Metal Finishing market” and its expanding nature. The Metal Finishing market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Metal Finishing market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Metal Finishing market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Metal Finishing market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Metal Finishing Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Metal Finishing market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Reasons to Purchase Metal Finishing Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how Metal Finishing market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the Metal Finishing market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, Metal Finishing market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the Metal Finishing market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Metal Finishing market players

Key Market Trends:

Automotive Segment to Dominate the Market

– Among applications, automotive industry dominated the demand for metal finishes. Metal finishing is one of the prominent method to provide a protective layer on metal components of the vehicles.

– Metal finishing is used in various vehicle parts, such as engine, other under-the-hood components, power steering systems, brake parts & system, air conditioning components and systems, chassis hardware, climate control components, and fuel systems.

– Though the automotive production witnessed decline in 2018 by 1.1%, factors such as increasing investments into the sector to increase production, continuous efforts of the automakers to develop & launch new cars, and efforts towards development & promotion of electric vehicles of the industry are likely to drive the growth of automotive industry.

– Asia-Pacific is already witnessing numerous investments by the global automakers, like BMW, Hyundai Motors, and Honda to increase production, and cater to the increasing automotive demand of the masses in the region.

– Therefore, as the growth of automotive industry is directly proportionate to the growth of the metal finishing market, such market trends, and investments into the automotive industry is likely to increase the demand for metal finishing market in the coming years.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. The increasing investment & production in the automotive industry, increasing electrical & electronics production, and increasing demand for heavy equipment with multi-national companies investing into the industrial sector are some of the major factors driving the demand for metal finishing market in the region.

– China stands to be the world’s largest automotive producer. However, in 2018, the country witnessed about 4.16% decline in the production of vehicles. Automotive sales also declined by about 6% to 22.7 million units in 2018. The performance of the automotive industry was affected by the economic shifts and China’s­­ trade war with the United States.

– However, China is majorly focusing on increasing the production and sale of electric vehicles in the country. For this purpose, the country has planned to increase the production of electric vehicles (EVs) to 2 million a year by 2020, and 7 million a year by 2025. The target, if achieved will increase the share of electric vehicles to 20% of total new car production for China by 2025, which is likely to increase the production of automotive industry of the country in the coming years.

– India is witnessing investments in the automotive industry, which is further expected to increase production in the country. For instance, in 2018, Hyundai planned investment of USD 1 billion in India by 2020. SAIC Motor has also announced to invest USD 500 million in India by 2020. The company has appealed the government of India to provide incentive driven policies for electric vehicles, as it plans to invest in developing electric vehicles in the country.

– Besides, China has the world’s largest electronics production base. Electronic products, such as smartphones, OLED TVs, tablets, wires, cables, earphones, and so on, have the highest growth in the electronics segment. With the increase in the disposable income of the middle-class population in the country, and increasing demand for electronic products in the countries, the production of electronics has been increasing.

– Hence, all such favorable trends and investments in the country are expected to drive the demand for metal finishing market during the forecast period.

Study objectives of Metal Finishing Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Metal Finishing market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Metal Finishing market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Metal Finishing market trends that influence the global Metal Finishing market

Detailed TOC of Metal Finishing Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand from Automotive Production

4.1.2 Growing Need for Durable, Wear Resistant, and Long Lasting Metal Products

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Increasing Replacement Of Metal By Plastics

4.2.2 Environmental Restrictions on Chemicals Used in Metal Finishes

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Inorganic Metal Finishing

5.1.1.1 Cladding

5.1.1.2 Pretreatment/Surface Preparation

5.1.1.3 Consumables and Spares

5.1.1.4 Electroplating

5.1.1.5 Galvanization

5.1.1.6 Electro Less Plating

5.1.1.7 Conversion Coatings

5.1.1.8 Anodizing

5.1.1.9 Electro Polishing

5.1.2 Organic Metal Finishing

5.1.3 Hybrid Metal Finishing

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Automotive

5.2.2 Appliances

5.2.3 Hardware

5.2.4 Jewelry

5.2.5 Aerospace

5.2.6 Heavy Equipment

5.2.7 Medical Devices

5.2.8 Electronics

5.2.9 Construction

5.2.10 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 France

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Almco

6.4.2 A.E. Aubin Company

6.4.3 C. Uyemura & Co. Ltd

6.4.4 TIB Chemicals AG

6.4.5 OTEC Precision Finish Inc.

6.4.6 Giant Finishing Inc.

6.4.7 Mass Finishing Inc.

6.4.8 Atotech Deutschland GmbH

6.4.9 The Okuno-Auromex (Thailand) Co. Ltd

6.4.10 Oerlikon Surface Solutions

6.4.11 Grind Master

6.4.12 Luster-on Products Inc.

6.4.13 Hardwood Line Manufacturing Co.

6.4.14 Posco

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Shift from Traditional Solvent-borne Technologies to Newer Technologies

