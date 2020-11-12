Global Terephthalic Acid Market 2020 Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth by Trending Regions by 2024
Terephthalic Acid market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Demand from Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)
– Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) is a semi-crystalline, white or off-white thermoplastic polyester, similar in both composition and properties to polyethylene terephthalate (PET). When compared to PET, PBT has higher impact strength, better electrical resistance, and similar chemical resistance.
– As PBT crystallizes more rapidly and is easy to mold than PET; it is preferred for industrial scale molding over PET. PBT is majorly used in various applications, such as electrical & electronics, automotive, fiber optics, communications, and consumer goods, among others.
– The automotive end-user industry accounts for the largest share of the market, and it is also expected to hold its position during the forecast period. Electrical & electronics is the fastest growing end-user segment. PBT can be used in both interior and exterior applications, especially in electrical systems in the automotive segment. Most common applications include windshield wiper covers, mirror housings, cowl vents, handles, fans, fuel system components, connectors, sensor housings, fuse boxes, actuator cases, power relays, switches, motor components, and ignition system components.
– While in electronics, different grades of PBT find applications in both signal and power uses, such as connectors, sensor housings, chip sockets, terminal boards, coil bobbins, transformer insulation, switches, circuit breakers, power sockets for modular building panels, motor end caps, rush holders , stator insulation, cable liners, and fiber optic buffer tubes.
– Asia-Pacific holds the largest share of the market, and it is also expected to be the fastest growing market. China is the leading player and is followed by Japan. This is mainly due to the growing automotive and electronics sectors in the region.
Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market
– With a share of over 40%, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest market share for terephthalic acid. The establishment of various food & beverage, packaging, and textile manufacturing industries in China and India is likely to fuel up the market during the forecast period.
– Increasing sales volume of apparel goods and clothing, through e-commerce portals in Asia-Pacific countries, is also expected to create an immense industry potential. Additionally, Asia Pacific is also the largest consumer of yarn & fiber.
– The rise in demand for yarn & from the textile industry and increased consumption of PET bottles are anticipated to influence the growth of the terephthalic acid market in the region. China is the largest manufacturer of terephthalic acid in the region.
– Rapid urbanization and increasing penetration of the packaged food industry are driving the growth in the country. Thus for all these reasons, the demand for terephthalic acid is growing in this region.
Detailed TOC of Terephthalic Acid Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Significant Demand from the Textile Industry in Asia-Pacific
4.1.2 Increasing Consumption of Packaging Material
4.1.3 Growing Demand for PBT in Electrical Applications
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Toxic Effects of Terephthalic Acid
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
4.5 Feedstock Analysis
4.6 Technological Snapshot
4.7 Trade Analysis
4.8 Regulatory Policy Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Derivative
5.1.1 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
5.1.2 Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)
5.1.3 Polytrimethylene Terephthalate (PTT)
5.1.4 Dimethyl Terephthalate
5.1.5 Others
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Packaging
5.2.2 Fibers
5.2.3 Paints & Coatings
5.2.4 Adhesives
5.2.5 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.3
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 United Kingdom
5.3.3.3 Italy
5.3.3.4 France
5.3.3.5 Russia
5.3.3.6 Rest of
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 BP PLC
6.4.2 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation
6.4.3 Eastman Chemical Company
6.4.4 Formosa Petrochemical Co.
6.4.5 Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
6.4.6 Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited
6.4.7 Lotte Chemical Corporation
6.4.8 Materials Chemicals and Performance Intermediaries Private Limited
6.4.9 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
6.4.10 Mitsui Chemicals GmbH
6.4.11 PetroChina Company Limited
6.4.12 Reliance Industries Limited
6.4.13 SABIC
6.4.14 Samyang Holdings Corporation
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Advancement in Production Technology
