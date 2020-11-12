Global Acrylic Adhesives Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview
Acrylic Adhesives market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Packaging Segment to Dominate the Market Demand
– Packaging industry dominates the demand for acrylic adhesives with numerous applications in products, such as tapes, labels, cases, and cartons.
– Asia-Pacific region has been witnessing fastest growth in the global packaging industry, where countries, such as China and India has been leading the market.
– Factors, such as e-commerce, online food deliveries, and innovation & development in packaging industry has been driving the growth of packaging industry in the region.
– The packaging industry in North America and are mature markets, while Middle East & Africa region has been witnessing moderate growth of the industry. However, with e-commerce business increasing in these regions, the packaging industry is also witnessing growth in these markets, further driving the demand for raw materials, like adhesives and others.
– Thus, such trends in the global packaging industry is expected to drive the demand for acrylic adhesives during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. Factors, such as strong growth in construction activities, increasing packaging demand from the expanding e-commerce business platform, increasing output in food & beverage industry, have been driving the demand for acrylic adhesives in the region.
– Countries, such as China and India lead the market demand for acrylic adhesives, due to high packaging requirements in the country.
– China and India hold the potential to grow at a faster rate in e-commerce packaging market as internet use in these countries continue to expand at a tremendous rate. The demand for food & beverage products is also supporting the growth of the paper packaging and rigid packaging sectors in these countries at a steady rate.
– Besides, the construction sector in these countries is expected to grow at a noticeable rate due to numerous projects planned for construction during the forecast period.
– China currently has numerous airport construction projects, such as, which are either in development or planning stage. These include – Beijing Capital International Airport, Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport, Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, etc. Besides, the government rolled out massive construction plans, including making provision for the movement of 250 million people to its new megacities over the next ten years.
– In India, the government’s investment target of USD 120.5 billion for developing 27 industrial clusters is expected to boost commercial construction in the country.
– Besides, construction is also growing at a noticeable rate in countries, such as Indonesia, Thailand, and Singapore.
– Hence, all such favorable market trends in the region are expected to drive the growth of the acrylic adhesives market during the forecast period.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Acrylic Adhesives market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Acrylic Adhesives market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Acrylic Adhesives market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Acrylic Adhesives ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Acrylic Adhesives market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Acrylic Adhesives space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Acrylic Adhesives market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Acrylic Adhesives Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Acrylic Adhesives Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Acrylic Adhesives market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Acrylic Adhesives market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Acrylic Adhesives market trends that influence the global Acrylic Adhesives market
Detailed TOC of Acrylic Adhesives Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Rapidly Growing Construction Industry in Asia-Pacific & Middle East
4.1.2 Increasing Usage in Packaging Industry
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Strict VOC Regulations in North America and
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Technology
5.1.1 Water-based
5.1.2 Solvent-based
5.1.3 Reactive
5.1.4 Others
5.2 End-User Industry
5.2.1 Packaging
5.2.2 Building & Construction
5.2.3 Transportation
5.2.4 Appliances
5.2.5 Electrical & Electronics
5.2.6 Sporting Goods
5.2.7 Woodworking
5.2.8 Others
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.3
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 United Kingdom
5.3.3.3 France
5.3.3.4 Italy
5.3.3.5 Rest of
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 3M Company
6.4.2 Arkema Group (Bostik SA)
6.4.3 Ashland Inc.
6.4.4 Avery Dennison Corp.
6.4.5 Dymax
6.4.6 Franklin International
6.4.7 H.B. Fuller Co.
6.4.8 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
6.4.9 Hexcel Corporation
6.4.10 Huntsman Corp.
6.4.11 ITW (Illinois Tool Works Inc.)
6.4.12 LORD Corp.
6.4.13 Mactac
6.4.14 Mapei SPA
6.4.15 Permabond LLC
6.4.16 Pidilite Industries
6.4.17 RPM International
6.4.18 Sika AG
6.4.19 Toagosei Co., Ltd.
6.4.20 Wacker Chemie AG
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Adoption of Bio-based Products
