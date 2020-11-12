Global Glycol Ethers Market 2020 Outlook to 2024: Top Companies in Market, Trends & Growth Factors and Details for Business Development
“Glycol Ethers Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Glycol Ethers market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Paints & Coatings Market Segment to Dominate the Market
– Glycol ether helps in the formation of a proper film during coating cure and acts as an active solvent in resins. It helps in optimizing the evaporation rate of the solvent in a coating. It is also helpful in improving the flow out characteristics of a paint and in eliminating brush marks during painting.
– Paints & coatings industry stands to be the largest consumer of glycol ethers. Paints & coatings is extensively used in industries, such as construction, automotive, and packaging.
– Residential & commercial construction has been increasing significantly across the globe, which is further driving the demand for glycol ethers for application in architectural paints & coatings production.
– Asia-Pacific has been witnessing huge residential and commercial construction projects due to growing housing needs, and noticeable growth opportunities prevailing in the region.
– In Middle East, the government efforts to develop non-oil industries is leading to investments into industries, such as tourism, hospitality, healthcare, which has further driven the demand and investments into commercial infrastructure.
– North America has also witnessed noticeable increase in the residential construction and renovation projects in the country since 2018, and steady economic recovery in has triggered the construction activities in the region.
– Besides in global automotive industry, though production declined in 2018 by 1.1%, factors such as increasing investments into the sector to increase production, continuous efforts of the automakers to develop and launch new cars, and efforts towards development & promotion of electric vehicles of the industry are likely to drive the growth of automotive industry.
– Hence, all such trends are likely to increase demand and production in paints & coatings market, which is further anticipated to drive the demand for raw materials, like glycol ethers.
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. The demand for products, such as paints, coatings, and adhesives have been increasing from the end-user industries, such as automotive, construction, electronics, and packaging.
– Countries, such as India, China, Philippines, Vietnam, and Indonesia have numerous construction projects and investments planned, which is expected to increase the demand for architectural paints, coatings, and adhesives.
– Countries, such as India, Thailand, Vietnam, Pakistan, and Malaysia have recorded noticeable growth in automotive production. China, the world’s largest automotive producer, has plans to increase the production of electric vehicles (EVs) to 2 million a year by 2020, and 7 million a year by 2025.
– Besides, in cosmetic & personal care industry, the demand is increasing at a noticeable rate in the region, with the influence of western culture, increased cosmetic demand from youth population. With this, the market players in this market are increasing investments and production, which is further driving the demand for raw materials, including glycol ethers.
– Pharmaceutical industry in India, South Korea, and ASEAN countries, is further witnessing huge investments from foreign country in order to exploit the market opportunities, which is projected to increase the demand for glycol ethers in the region during the forecast period.
– Hence, all such favorable market trends are likely to drive the growth of glycol ethers market in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period.
Market Overview:
Scope of the Report:
Glycol Ethers market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Glycol Ethers market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Glycol Ethers market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Glycol Ethers market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Glycol Ethers market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Glycol Ethers ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Glycol Ethers market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Glycol Ethers space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Glycol Ethers market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Glycol Ethers Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Glycol Ethers Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Glycol Ethers market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Glycol Ethers market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Glycol Ethers market trends that influence the global Glycol Ethers market
Detailed TOC of Glycol Ethers Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing use in Cosmetics and Personal Care Products
4.1.2 Accelerating use in Paints & Coatings Industry
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 REACH & EPA Regulations Regarding Glycol Ether Use
4.2.2 Emergence of New Products like Cellulosic Ethanol to use as a solvent for cleaning agents
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 E-series
5.1.1.1 Methyl Glycol Ether
5.1.1.2 Ethyl Glycol Ether
5.1.1.3 Butyl Glycol Ether
5.1.2 P-series
5.1.2.1 Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (PM)
5.1.2.2 Dipropylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (DPM)
5.1.2.3 Tripropylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (TPM)
5.1.2.4 Other Propylene Glycol Ethers
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Solvent
5.2.2 Anti-Icing Agent
5.2.3 Hydraulic and Brake Fluid
5.2.4 Chemical Intermediate
5.3 End-user Industry
5.3.1 Paints and Coatings
5.3.2 Printing
5.3.3 Pharmaceuticals
5.3.4 Cosmetics and Personal Care
5.3.5 Adhesives
5.3.6 Others
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 Asia-Pacific
5.4.1.1 China
5.4.1.2 India
5.4.1.3 Japan
5.4.1.4 South Korea
5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.2 North America
5.4.2.1 United States
5.4.2.2 Canada
5.4.2.3 Mexico
5.4.3.1 Germany
5.4.3.2 United Kingdom
5.4.3.3 France
5.4.3.4 Italy
5.4.4 South America
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Argentina
5.4.4.3 Rest of South America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.4.5.2 South Africa
5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 BASF SE
6.4.2 Eastmen Chemical Company
6.4.3 FBC Chemical Corp.
6.4.4 Ineos Group Limited
6.4.5 KH Neochem Co., Ltd.
6.4.6 LyondellBasell Industries N.V.
6.4.7 Nippon Nyukazai Co., Ltd.
6.4.8 Oxiteno
6.4.9 Recochem, Inc. (H.I.G. Capital)
6.4.10 Royal Dutch Shell plc
6.4.11 Sasol Limited
6.4.12 DowDuPont
6.4.13 India Glycols Ltd.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Growing Awareness Leading to Excess Demand for P-series glycol for Low Emission Oxygenated Diesel Fuel
