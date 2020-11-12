Global Moving Bed Bioreactor Market Share, Growth, Trend Analysis and Forecast from 2020-2024; Consumption Capacity by Volume and Production Value

“Moving Bed Bioreactor Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Moving Bed Bioreactor market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Municipal Wastewater Treatment to Dominate the Market

– The accumulation of nitrogen and phosphorus compounds by discharge of wastewater is one of the main causes for contamination in water bodies, such as lakes and rivers. For this reason, MBBR is being implemented by various countries to treat municipal wastewater.

– Recently, MBBRs invited increasing research interests in practice for municipal applications on a larger scale. Its application has undergone various degrees of modification and development. Moreover, as the carrier using in the MBBR is playing a crucial role in the overall performance, choosing the most efficient carrier could enhance the MBBR performance.

– MBBR is primarily used in municipal wastewater treatment of thousands of cities across the world. North America and are adapting this technology at a faster rate than the other regions. The developed regions are active in adopting new technologies.

– As this is a new technology, the developed regions are using this technology to replace old technologies used in wastewater treatment plans. Wastewater in municipal treatment involves a lot of biomass. MBBR is one of the best solutions for the treatment of bio-waste.

– The developed regions of North America and are expected to continue the momentum of adoption of this technology. The successful adoption of this technology in these regions is also responsible for the adaptation of this technology in the developing countries.

– Hence, municipal wastewater treatment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

North America to Dominate the Market

– In 2018, North America has accounted for the major market share owing to the presence of developed nations like and Canada.

– The market utilized MBBR from the 1990s and pioneered many research and pilot plants. As the country is home to various multinational manufacturing companies, the technology for the production of efficient MBBR designs is developed in this country. The designs are developed for multiple uses, such as municipal water treatment, processed food effluent water treatment, pulp and paper effluent treatment, etc.

– The is the one of the highest consumers of water in the world. The water usage in the for cooling purposes is estimated to be 360 billion gallons per day. Approximately 80% of the United States’ water and wastewater treatment industry is owned and managed publicly.

– The packaging market in the is driven by the higher demand from the food and beverage, pharmaceuticals and medicals, retail bags, and other non-food related products industries.

– The healthcare sector has been one of the major industries in the country. It has been one of the most R&D intensive industries in the world. According to IFPMA , the share of the US pharma industry is expected to increase to 41% in 2020 on a global scale.

– Hence, owing to the increasing demand from the end-user industries, north america is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The market for moving bed bioreactor (MBBR) is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.32% during the forecast period 2019-2024. One of the major factors driving the market studied is the lack of freshwater resources in various countries. However, lack of awareness and funding towards moving bed bioreactors is likely to restraint he market.

– Inefficient irrigation within agriculture is also likely to boost the demand for MBBR during the forecast period.

– Increasing R&D within water treatment technologies is likely to provide an opportunity for the market growth in coming years for the market.

