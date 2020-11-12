Global Ethyl Alcohol (Ethanol) Market 2020 Outlook to 2024: Top Companies in Market, Trends & Growth Factors and Details for Business Development

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Ethyl Alcohol (Ethanol) market” and its expanding nature. The Ethyl Alcohol (Ethanol) market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Ethyl Alcohol (Ethanol) market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Ethyl Alcohol (Ethanol) market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Ethyl Alcohol (Ethanol) market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Ethyl Alcohol (Ethanol) Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Ethyl Alcohol (Ethanol) market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

Fuel Segment to Dominate the Market Demand

– Ethanol is gaining support for application as fuel, owing to its renewable source and environmentally friendliness with lower emissions. Ethanol has a higher octane number than gasoline, providing premium blending properties.

– Low-octane gasoline is blended with 10% ethanol to attain the standard 87 octane. Carbon monoxide production from ethanol fuel is significantly lower, when compared to gasoline engines.

– Moreover, for the last several years, refiners add ethanol to fuel, because it burns cleaner than pure gas that helps to cut carbon footprint. Additionally, the use of ethanol as a fuel helps to reduce the oil dependency.

– In California, ethanol replaced methyl tertiary butyl ether (MTBE) as a gasoline component. E10, one of the most common blends, contains 90% gasoline and 10% ethanol in order to oxygenate fuel and reduce emission.

– In Brazil, the fuel ethanol consumption is driven largely by an ethanol blending mandate and lower prices relative to gasoline. However, the country’s fuel ethanol prices are not competitive with fuel ethanol from the primarily on account of higher agricultural feedstock costs, especially along Brazilian coastal areas.

– In 2018, the Canadian province of Ontario planned to blend gasoline with 15% ethanol by 2025, as a part of its Environment plan. The Environment Plan is to meet up the Canada’s 2030 greenhouse gas reduction targets and reduce emissions by 30% under the Paris Agreement.

– Hence, all such trends in the market are likely to drive the demand for ethanol for fuel application during the forecast period.

North America Region to Dominate the Market

– North America region dominated the global market share in 2018. Stringent regulations towards reducing the use of fossil fuels and rising demand from the food processing industry have been driving the demand for ethanol in the region.

– The government in the countries, such as United States, Canada, and Mexico have been focusing on reducing the use of fossil fuel and pollution caused with the use of such fossil fuels. In this regards, ethanol being cleaner resource, the region has been resorting to the ethanol blended fuels, which serves as one of the major factors driving the growth of the ethanol market in the region.

– For instance, in the United States, more than 97% of gasoline contains ethanol. E10, one of the most common blends, contains 90% gasoline and 10% ethanol in order to oxygenate the fuel and reduce emission. Since 2001, the E15 blend, which contains 15% ethanol, has also been approved for use.

– The food processing industry is significantly growing, owing to the higher dependency on processed, ready-to-eat and frozen & packaged food. Thus, with the growing population through new birth and migration, the demand for the industry has also been increasing, which is further increasing output and demand for ethanol from the industry in the region.

– Hence, all such market trends are expected to drive the demand for the ethanol market in the region during the forecast period.

Study objectives of Ethyl Alcohol (Ethanol) Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Ethyl Alcohol (Ethanol) market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Ethyl Alcohol (Ethanol) market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Ethyl Alcohol (Ethanol) market trends that influence the global Ethyl Alcohol (Ethanol) market

Detailed TOC of Ethyl Alcohol (Ethanol) Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Demand for Ethanol as Biofuel

4.1.2 Increasing Demand for Ethanol in the Food Processing Industry

4.1.3 Growing Use in Beer Production

4.1.4 Stringent Government Policies to Restrict the Use of Fossil Fuels

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Increase in Awareness about Ill Effects of Alcohol Consumption

4.2.2 Advent of Hybrid Electric Vehicles

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Feedstock Analysis

4.6 Technological Snapshot

4.7 Import Export Trends

4.8 Price Trends

4.9 Regulatory Policies

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Grade

5.1.1 Food Grade

5.1.2 Industrial Grade

5.1.3 Pharmaceutical Grade

5.1.4 Lab Grade

5.2 Purity

5.2.1 Undenatured Ethanol

5.2.2 Denatured Ethanol

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Industrial Solvent

5.3.2 Fuel/Fuel Additive

5.3.3 Bacteriacide/ Disinfectant

5.3.4 Beverages

5.3.5 Personal Care

5.3.6 Others

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 France

5.4.3.4 Italy

5.4.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 HPCL Biofuels Limited

6.4.2 Advanced Bioenergy LLC

6.4.3 Andersons Ethanol Group

6.4.4 Archer Daniels Midland Company

6.4.5 Aventine Renewable Energy

6.4.6 Braskem

6.4.7 British Petroleum

6.4.8 Butamax Advanced Biofuels LLC

6.4.9 Cargill Corporation

6.4.10 Flint Hill Resources LP

6.4.11 Green Plains Inc.

6.4.12 INEOS

6.4.13 Kirin Holding Company

6.4.14 LyondellBasell Industries NV

6.4.15 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

6.4.16 Pacific Ethanol Inc.

6.4.17 SABIC

6.4.18 Sasol Limited

6.4.19 POET

6.4.20 Solvay Group

6.4.21 The Andersons Ethanol Group

6.4.22 Valero

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Surging Demand to Produce Ethanol from Corn and Sugar

