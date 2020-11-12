Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market 2020 Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth by Trending Regions by 2024
Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Grey and Silver EPS to Dominate the Market
– Manufacturers have created a highly competitive market for EPS by modifying the regular grade EPS. The addition of flame retardants, graphite, and other additives have introduced the segment of ‘modified’ EPS.
– Grey EPS is one such innovation wherein the addition of graphite has increased its refractive and reflective properties to provide better thermal insulation. The graphite works on a very small scale to increase the refraction of IR light and make the path for the escaping heat less direct. It has a unique color (gray to black), good mechanical properties, high water resistance, and increased fire resistance.
– This allows for the use of the same equipment used to process conventional EPS. Due to its unique properties, it allows for a reduction in thermal conductivity by 20%, and thus, reduces the board thickness by 20%, while still maintaining the same properties.
– It is used for the insulation of external walls, roof systems, foundations, floors, thermo-acoustic insulation, manufacture of insulated and left-in-place formwork, and lightweight building blocks.
– The use of grey EPS significantly improves the insulation of both old and new buildings and helps meet the criteria for reducing power costs. It has the same density as white EPS; however, it isolates 20% better. This has made it particularly attractive in , where people are becoming more inclined toward housing renovation and lower maintenance costs.
– Although the price for grey EPS is higher than white EPS, the increasing demand from the construction industry is expected to lower its price in the near future.
– Therefore, from the aforementioned points, it cab be observed that there is a demand for EPS market in the region during the forecast period.
Germany to Dominate the Market
– The German economy is the largest in and the fifth in the world. In 2017, the GDP of Germany was over USD 3.7 billion, which represents about 5.59% of the world’s economy. In 2018, the GDP of Germany was over USD 4 billion and increased by 1.5% as compared to the previous year. For the year 2019, the GDP is expected to increase by approximately 0.8% compared to that of the previous year.
– Germany witnessed an increase in the new residential building permits in 2018, and this growth trend is expected to continue, owing to the rising demand for real estate, increasing population, increased job security, and low borrowing costs. Hence, due to the booming housing market and real estate demand, the construction and building industry is expected to grow rapidly, which is expected to increase the consumption of EPS during the forecast period.
– The housing market is facing a strong demand fuelled by rising incomes, low-interest rates, and high levels of net migration. It is estimated that 3.6 million migrants will make it to Germany by 2020. There is housing demand for at least 350,000 new dwellings per year.
– Low-interest rates, coupled with rising incomes, have contributed to increased property prices, particularly in big cities, making it more difficult for middle-class households to afford housing. To alleviate some of the pressure in the housing market, the government introduced the Housing Construction Campaign, a comprehensive package of measures aimed at tackling housing shortages and rising house prices.
– The electrical and electronics industry is one of the major end users of EPS packaging. This is followed by food packaging and packaging of cosmetics and medicines.
– The packaging market in the country remains stable. Plastic packaging solutions are being increasingly used for innovative and customized products.
– These segments are growing moderately in the country and will contribute to the growth of EPS in the country, during the forecast period.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market trends that influence the global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market
Detailed TOC of Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Advantage over Competitive Materials
4.1.2 Growing Construction Industry in Eastern
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Green Alternatives Available
4.2.2 Other Restraints
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product Type
5.1.1 White EPS
5.1.2 Grey and Silver EPS
5.2 End-user Industry
5.2.1 Packaging
5.2.2 Building and Construction
5.2.3 Other End-user Industries
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Germany
5.3.2 France
5.3.3 United Kingdom
5.3.4 Italy
5.3.5 Spain
5.3.6 Russia
5.3.7 Rest of
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 BASF SE
6.4.2 Bewi StyroChem
6.4.3 Jackon GmbH
6.4.4 Nova Chemicals Corporation
6.4.5 Penoplex SPB
6.4.6 Ravago
6.4.7 SABIC
6.4.8 Sibur-Khimprom
6.4.9 StyroChem
6.4.10 Sundolitt Ltd
6.4.11 Sunpor Kunststoff GmbH
6.4.12 Synbra Holding B.V.
6.4.13 Synthos
6.4.14 Unipol Holland B.V.
6.4.15 Versalis S.p.A.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Recycling in EPS Industry
7.2 Other Opportunities
