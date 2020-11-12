Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market 2020 Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth by Trending Regions by 2024

“ Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Grey and Silver EPS to Dominate the Market

– Manufacturers have created a highly competitive market for EPS by modifying the regular grade EPS. The addition of flame retardants, graphite, and other additives have introduced the segment of ‘modified’ EPS.

– Grey EPS is one such innovation wherein the addition of graphite has increased its refractive and reflective properties to provide better thermal insulation. The graphite works on a very small scale to increase the refraction of IR light and make the path for the escaping heat less direct. It has a unique color (gray to black), good mechanical properties, high water resistance, and increased fire resistance.

– This allows for the use of the same equipment used to process conventional EPS. Due to its unique properties, it allows for a reduction in thermal conductivity by 20%, and thus, reduces the board thickness by 20%, while still maintaining the same properties.

– It is used for the insulation of external walls, roof systems, foundations, floors, thermo-acoustic insulation, manufacture of insulated and left-in-place formwork, and lightweight building blocks.

– The use of grey EPS significantly improves the insulation of both old and new buildings and helps meet the criteria for reducing power costs. It has the same density as white EPS; however, it isolates 20% better. This has made it particularly attractive in , where people are becoming more inclined toward housing renovation and lower maintenance costs.

– Although the price for grey EPS is higher than white EPS, the increasing demand from the construction industry is expected to lower its price in the near future.

– Therefore, from the aforementioned points, it cab be observed that there is a demand for EPS market in the region during the forecast period.

Germany to Dominate the Market

– The German economy is the largest in and the fifth in the world. In 2017, the GDP of Germany was over USD 3.7 billion, which represents about 5.59% of the world’s economy. In 2018, the GDP of Germany was over USD 4 billion and increased by 1.5% as compared to the previous year. For the year 2019, the GDP is expected to increase by approximately 0.8% compared to that of the previous year.

– Germany witnessed an increase in the new residential building permits in 2018, and this growth trend is expected to continue, owing to the rising demand for real estate, increasing population, increased job security, and low borrowing costs. Hence, due to the booming housing market and real estate demand, the construction and building industry is expected to grow rapidly, which is expected to increase the consumption of EPS during the forecast period.

– The housing market is facing a strong demand fuelled by rising incomes, low-interest rates, and high levels of net migration. It is estimated that 3.6 million migrants will make it to Germany by 2020. There is housing demand for at least 350,000 new dwellings per year.

– Low-interest rates, coupled with rising incomes, have contributed to increased property prices, particularly in big cities, making it more difficult for middle-class households to afford housing. To alleviate some of the pressure in the housing market, the government introduced the Housing Construction Campaign, a comprehensive package of measures aimed at tackling housing shortages and rising house prices.

– The electrical and electronics industry is one of the major end users of EPS packaging. This is followed by food packaging and packaging of cosmetics and medicines.

– The packaging market in the country remains stable. Plastic packaging solutions are being increasingly used for innovative and customized products.

– These segments are growing moderately in the country and will contribute to the growth of EPS in the country, during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

Expanded Polystyrene market is expected to record a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period of 2019–2024. The major factors driving the market studied are advantage over competitive materials and growing construction industry in eastern .

– Green alternatives available is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– Recycling in expanded polystyrene industry is likely to act as an opportunity in the forecast period. Key Manufacturers Like

