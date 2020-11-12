Global Roofing Membranes Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

“Roofing Membranes Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Roofing Membranes market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14275350

Key Market Trends:

Commercial Segment to Dominate the Market Demand

– Roofing membranes are extensively used in the commercial segment, where the demand is majorly driven by increasing commercial construction across the globe.

– Roofing membranes find application in commercial areas, ranging from factories, railway stations, airports, company headquarters, shopping centers, theatres, schools, hospitals etc.

– PVC roofing is widely popular for commercial roofing application due to its attractive properties, such as its strength, durability, and lack of water permeability.

– PVC roofing systems can withstand up to 300 pounds per inch, i.e., 100 pounds per inch heavier than the industry-recommended 200 PPI.

– Along with this, PVC is more energy efficient due to its white color. Besides, with a life-span of 15 to 30 years, PVC roof also offers longevity benefit.

– With the growing commercial construction, majorly in Asia-Pacific, and Middle Eastern countries, the demand for roofing membrane for commercial application is expected to increase in these regions.

North America Region to Dominate the Market

– North America region dominated the global market share in 2018. The usage of lightweight and faster construction techniques in countries such as the United States, Canada, and Mexico, has increased the demand for the roofing membranes significantly in the region.

– In 2018, the residential construction witnessed noticeable growth in the United States. However, in October 2018, non-residential construction increased by 53 percent, accounting to a 21% boost in overall construction in the country.

– In Canada, two of the three largest cities have become hotspots for construction. The construction activities have been booming again in Toronto and Vancouver. Developers outlook regarding good returns on investment, particularly with high-density residential projects have been driving the construction activities in the country.

– In Mexico, renovation of affected properties due to the earthquake in 2017, and high housing demand is driving the growth of the construction sector.

– Hence, with such a positive scenario of the construction market, and the growing adoption of lightweight materials in construction projects, the demand for roofing membranes is projected to increase in the region during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The roofing membranes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of above 9% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. The major factors driving the growth of market studied are the increasing demand for lighter and faster construction roofing materials in the an region, and increasing private construction expenditure in the North American region. On the flipside, fluctuating prices of raw materials is likely to hamper the growth of the studied market.

– Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) segment dominated the market in 2018 and is likely to grow during the forecast period.

– The growing demand for cost-effective roofing membranes is likely to provide opportunities for the studied market during the forecast period.

– North America dominated the market across the globe, due to growing construction activities in the region. Key Manufacturers Like

Carlisle SynTec Systems

DowDuPont

Duro-Last Inc.

Firestone Building Products Company LLC

GAF

Godfrey Roofing Inc.

Henry Company

Icopal Ltd

IKO Polymeric

Johns Manville

Kingspan Group

Owens Corning

pH plastics

Sika AG