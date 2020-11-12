Global Roofing Membranes Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview
“Roofing Membranes Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Roofing Membranes market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Commercial Segment to Dominate the Market Demand
– Roofing membranes are extensively used in the commercial segment, where the demand is majorly driven by increasing commercial construction across the globe.
– Roofing membranes find application in commercial areas, ranging from factories, railway stations, airports, company headquarters, shopping centers, theatres, schools, hospitals etc.
– PVC roofing is widely popular for commercial roofing application due to its attractive properties, such as its strength, durability, and lack of water permeability.
– PVC roofing systems can withstand up to 300 pounds per inch, i.e., 100 pounds per inch heavier than the industry-recommended 200 PPI.
– Along with this, PVC is more energy efficient due to its white color. Besides, with a life-span of 15 to 30 years, PVC roof also offers longevity benefit.
– With the growing commercial construction, majorly in Asia-Pacific, and Middle Eastern countries, the demand for roofing membrane for commercial application is expected to increase in these regions.
North America Region to Dominate the Market
– North America region dominated the global market share in 2018. The usage of lightweight and faster construction techniques in countries such as the United States, Canada, and Mexico, has increased the demand for the roofing membranes significantly in the region.
– In 2018, the residential construction witnessed noticeable growth in the United States. However, in October 2018, non-residential construction increased by 53 percent, accounting to a 21% boost in overall construction in the country.
– In Canada, two of the three largest cities have become hotspots for construction. The construction activities have been booming again in Toronto and Vancouver. Developers outlook regarding good returns on investment, particularly with high-density residential projects have been driving the construction activities in the country.
– In Mexico, renovation of affected properties due to the earthquake in 2017, and high housing demand is driving the growth of the construction sector.
– Hence, with such a positive scenario of the construction market, and the growing adoption of lightweight materials in construction projects, the demand for roofing membranes is projected to increase in the region during the forecast period.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Roofing Membranes market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Roofing Membranes market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Roofing Membranes market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Roofing Membranes market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Roofing Membranes market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Roofing Membranes ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Roofing Membranes market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Roofing Membranes space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Roofing Membranes market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Roofing Membranes Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Roofing Membranes Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Roofing Membranes market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Roofing Membranes market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Roofing Membranes market trends that influence the global Roofing Membranes market
Detailed TOC of Roofing Membranes Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Lighter and Faster Construction Roofing Materials in the an Region
4.1.2 Increasing Private Construction Expenditure in the North American Region
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Fluctuating Prices of Raw Materials
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
4.5 Roofing Membrane’s Cost Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product Type
5.1.1 Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO)
5.1.2 Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)
5.1.3 Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)
5.1.4 Modified Bitumen (Mod-Bit)
5.1.5 Others
5.2 Installation Type
5.2.1 Mechanically Attached
5.2.2 Fully Adhered
5.2.3 Ballasted
5.2.4 Others
5.3 Application
5.3.1 Residential
5.3.2 Commercial
5.3.3 Institutional
5.3.4 Infrastructural
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 Asia-Pacific
5.4.1.1 China
5.4.1.2 India
5.4.1.3 Japan
5.4.1.4 South Korea
5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.2 North America
5.4.2.1 United States
5.4.2.2 Canada
5.4.2.3 Mexico
5.4.3
5.4.3.1 Germany
5.4.3.2 United Kingdom
5.4.3.3 France
5.4.3.4 Italy
5.4.3.5 Rest of
5.4.4 South America
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Argentina
5.4.4.3 Rest of South America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.4.5.2 South Africa
5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Carlisle SynTec Systems
6.4.2 DowDuPont
6.4.3 Duro-Last Inc.
6.4.4 Firestone Building Products Company LLC
6.4.5 GAF
6.4.6 Godfrey Roofing Inc.
6.4.7 Henry Company
6.4.8 Icopal Ltd
6.4.9 IKO Polymeric
6.4.10 Johns Manville
6.4.11 Kingspan Group
6.4.12 Owens Corning
6.4.13 pH plastics
6.4.14 Sika AG
6.4.15 Siplast
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Growing Demand for Cost-effective Roofing Membranes
